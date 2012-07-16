(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 16 - Fitch Ratings highlights in a new report that demand for
steel will remain depressed across Europe in H212. Non-integrated steel
producers will be particularly affected by high raw material costs and lower
steel prices for the remainder of 2012. Fitch expects continuing negative
pressure on market conditions and economic growth in developed markets (notably
the eurozone) to continue to depress demand for both long and flat products to
end-2012.
Steel prices continued their fall in H112, and remain depressed close to the
recent lows of Q411. Fitch expects the steel price to have limited upside in the
rest of 2012, with steel producers unable to pass on significant price increases
in continuing weak demand conditions.
There was significant margin erosion across the steel sector in H112, and Fitch
expects H212 to remain challenging as global production capacity utilisation
remains low, at 81.1%, according to Worldsteel. Fitch forecasts high raw
material input prices, notably iron ore and coking coal, to exacerbate margin
erosion in 2012. This will limit the financial flexibility of non-integrated
steel companies in particular.
