(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited's (MSI) and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd's (ADI) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. Both companies are core companies in the MS&AD Insurance Group (MS&AD).

At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the rating of ADI. The agency has decided to discontinue ADI's rating, which is uncompensated.

The ratings reflect the parent MS&AD Insurance Group's diversified insurance underwriting, expected recovery of the core automobile insurance business, and sufficient capital buffer to cope with the global catastrophes of 2011. Offsetting factors are the group's exposure to stock market volatility and unexpected significant increase in catastrophe losses.

Premium income from automobile business lines bottomed out in FYE11 (year end March), as a result of upward premium rate revision, including premiums for elderly drivers, started in October 2010. Fitch expects the positive trend in automobile lines will continue as MSI and ADI raised premium rates further in October 2011. In addition, non-life insurers are now able to charge higher premiums for drivers with an accident history following a new premium scheme announced by the Non-Life Insurance Rating Organisation of Japan in October 2011.

MS&AD announced an estimated loss of JPY130bn for the floods in Thailand, the largest among Japanese non-life insurers, due to the MSI's strong presence in south-east Asia. Coupled with other domestic natural catastrophes, MSI and ADI are expected to draw down JPY139bn of catastrophes reserves in FY12, which will weaken their standalone capitalisation. However, Fitch considers that MS&AD is adequately capitalised to absorb the losses without affecting MSI's and ADI's current IFS ratings.

The group's creditworthiness will be further supported by Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co. Ltd's (MSI Aioi Life) expanded scale following its merger of MS&AD's two life units - Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki Life Insurance Co., Ltd and Aioi Life Insurance Co., Ltd. in October 2011. MSI Aioi Life has been cross-selling life insurance products by utilising MS&AD's customer base, providing diversification and stability to the group's overall profitability.

Despite reduction in its exposure to equities, they still accounted for 24.7% and 23.1% of MSI's and ADI's invested assets respectively. MS&AD plans to reduce a further JPY300bn of domestic equities between the financial years ending March 2012-2014.

Key negative rating triggers are an unexpected significant increase in insured losses arising from natural catastrophes, including a significant increase in MSI's estimated insured loss from the flooding in Thailand. Fitch would also consider any significant delays in the group's investment risk reduction, coupled with extreme market volatilities that lead to significant investment losses, as negative for the ratings.

Key positive rating triggers are improved capital adequacy by strengthening its capital and by sizable reduction of its exposure to domestic equities. However, Fitch does not expect any positive rating action in the near term, as it would take time to rebuild capital to levels prior to the natural catastrophes this year.