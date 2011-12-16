(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Australia's SP AusNet's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'BBB+', and its foreign-currency senior unsecured rating to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this release.

The upgrade follows Fitch's decision to provide a one-notch uplift to SP AusNet's standalone credit profile of 'BBB+' to reflect the operational and strategic linkages with its parent, Singapore Power Limited (SP, 'A+'/Stable, 51% ownership), which Fitch views as moderate per the agency's Parent and Subsidiary Linkage methodology. SP AusNet accounted for 26% and 19% of SP's consolidated EBITDA and revenue respectively for the financial year ended 31 March 2011 (FY11) and SP has participated in a rights issue by SP AusNet in 2009. Though SP provides management and administrative services to SP AusNet and appoints four of the nine SP AusNet's directors, SP AusNet operates as a largely independent business to SP.

Fitch assesses the SP AusNet's standalone financial strength at 'BBB+'. This reflects the largely regulated nature of its business; the staggered regulatory resets across its three network businesses; and the transparent and stable regulatory environment. This has been reinforced by recent regulatory determinations, which provide for substantial increases in its capex and revenue, including that for the advanced metering infrastructure in October 2011.

Issues resulting from the 2009 Victorian bushfires present a potential risk to SP AusNet's standalone credit profile over the medium-term. The group's credit metrics would weaken were it to choose to debt-fund significant capex, and/or future damages payments from litigation should these arise. Fitch believes that the SP AusNet's regulatory determination may mitigate these risks to some extent by possibly allowing SP AusNet to pass through certain costs and damages in excess of insurance payouts. The agency does not expect this situation to be resolved in the short-term.

Another potential risk over the medium term relates to primary tax liabilities totaling approximately AUD81m for prior years under dispute with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO). The company has agreed to a part-payment arrangement with the ATO of approximately AUD48m in October 2011 but continues to dispute the ATO's assessments. However, the company has sufficient headroom at its current standalone rating to fund the full tax payment.

A potential issue facing all regulated utilities, including SP AusNet, over the medium-term is the proposed changes in the regulatory methodology which would result in a majority of capex overspend being borne by the utilities in an environment of continued high forecast capex. Fitch expects the Australian Energy Regulator to have increased powers in determining future regulatory outcomes.

Fitch may downgrade SP AusNet's standalone rating if forecast net debt to regulatory asset base (RAB) is above 80% and funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge coverage deteriorates below 2.0x, both on a sustained basis (71.2% and 2.5x respectively in FY11 after gradual improvement over the last two years). Fitch will treat a commitment to any significant debt following crystallization of possible liabilities arising from the Victorian bushfires and disputed tax liabilities as a rating event. While considered less likely, the agency may consider an upgrade in its standalone rating if forecast net debt to RAB falls below 65% and FFO fixed charge coverage is above 3.0x, both on a sustained basis. SP AusNet's rating can also be affected by weakening or strengthening of the legal, operational and strategic linkages with its parent, SP.

Fitch rates SP AusNet's senior unsecured debt one notch higher than the IDR, reflecting the agency's view that recovery on the senior unsecured debt would be higher than average in the event of a default, given the regulated utility nature of the group's assets.

SP AusNet is a major energy network owner and operator in Victoria. It owns the state transmission network, as well as a gas distribution and electricity distribution network. At 30 September 2011 SP AusNet had approximately 598,000 gas customers and 638,000 electricity customers.

The ratings upgraded are:

SP AusNet: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+', Outlook Stable

SPI PowerNet Pty Ltd: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+', Outlook Stable

SPI Electricity & Gas Australia Holdings Pty Ltd : Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+', Outlook Stable; senior unsecured rating to 'A' from 'A-'

SPI Australia Holdings (Partnership) Limited Partnership: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+', Outlook Stable; senior unsecured rating to 'A' from 'A-'

SPI Electricity Pty Ltd : Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+', Outlook Stable; senior unsecured rating to 'A' from 'A-'

SPI Australia Finance Pty Ltd:senior unsecured rating to 'A' from 'A-'