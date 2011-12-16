(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings believes that 2012 will remain challenging for EMEA chemical companies, with lacklustre growth and rising costs expected to negatively affect the sector in 2012, although satisfactory rating headroom exists.

In a new report discussing the outlook for the EMEA chemicals sector, Fitch highlights that against a weaker demand backdrop in 2012, capacity utilisation rates will fall from the high levels reached in 2011 with a resulting squeeze on sector profitability.

The sector outlook may be revised to negative should downside risks relating to a possible double-dip scenario materialise, replicating the demand and price shocks of 2009 with a protracted recovery until 2013.

The full report, '2012 Outlook: EMEA Chemicals' is available at fitchratings.com and covers BASF SE, Royal DSM N.V., Solvay SA, Akzo Nobel N.V., Lanxess AG , JSC SIBUR Holding, OJSC EuroChem Mineral and Chemical Company, Mossi & Ghisolfi International SA, Petkim Petrokimya Holdings A.S., JSC Acron , OAO Nizhnekamskneftekhim and OJSC Kazanorgsintez.

