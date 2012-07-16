(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 16 -
Summary analysis -- ArcelorMittal --------------------------------- 16-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 03938L
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Nov-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
19-Feb-2010 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
05-Jun-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--
20-Nov-2007 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
Rationale
The ratings on Luxembourg-registered steel group ArcelorMittal reflect
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services view of the group's "satisfactory" business
risk and "significant" financial risk profiles, according to our criteria. The
business risk profile is supported by the group's leading global market
positions, with about 20% of EBITDA coming from Europe, 17% from North
America, and 33% from emerging markets. ArcelorMittal also has greater product
diversity than other steel companies, as 30% of its profits come from
profitable and growing mining operations. Offsetting factors include the
cyclicality of the steel industry and the weak performance of the group's
European operations in the sluggish economic environment.
ArcelorMittal's financial risk profile is constrained by the group's cyclical
cash flow generation and substantial adjusted debt that was $39.1 billion on
March 31, 2012. The company has informed us that its deferred tax assets
related to its postretirement funding deficit of $11 billion amounted to $3.6
billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, rather than $1.7 billion explained to us earlier.
Consequently we have changed our assessment of the postretirement obligation
adjustment to debt to $7.4 billion from $9.3 billion. The company's adjusted
debt at March 31, 2012, therefore stood at $39.1 billion instead of $41.1
billion. The adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 18% as
of March 31, 2012.
The financial risk profile is supported by what we view as the group's
moderate financial policy, and our expectation that ArcelorMittal will be able
to deleverage to bring its fully adjusted ratio of FFO to debt to 25% by
mid-2013, which we believe is commensurate with our 'BBB-' rating. Our
base-case scenario includes a substantial reduction in adjusted debt to about
$30 billion by the end of 2012, which we expect management to achieve through
a series of bold actions, in particular disposals and the attainment of
moderately positive free operating cash flow (FOCF). An additional supportive
factor is the group's medium-term maturity profile.