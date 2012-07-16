BRIEF-Geneva Finance declares a final dividend of 2.0 NZ cents per share
* Declares a final dividend of 2.0 NZ cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 16 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- QT Mutual Bank Ltd. ------------------------------------ 15-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Australia
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Jul-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
* Recurring premium new business was up 8 pct while single premium new business was down 14 pct for 9 months ended March 31