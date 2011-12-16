(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings said it expects Hong Kong's
commercial property sector to be stable in 2012 in a just
published report. Within the commercial property space, the
agency sees the retail sector staying resilient, while weak spot
rental rates would be mitigated by positive rental reversion in
the office sector.
Both retail and office rental rates escalated to record
highs in 2011, driven by favourable market fundamentals
including strong retail sales and limited new supply in prime
areas. For 2012, positive growth is expected in spot retail
rental rates - underpinned by retail sales particularly from the
tourism sector; tight supply in prime areas; and activity in
outlet expansion among local and foreign retailers. Spot office
rentals should contract, however, as demand will be dampened by
corporate downsizing and as businesses hold back expansion amid
a weaker operating environment.
Fitch Ratings expects its rated Hong Kong property firms to
maintain a steady credit profile in 2012, supported by strong
leverage and a healthy liquidity profile. As lease tenure is
typically three years, cashflow among these property companies
will be protected by rental rates locked in at an earlier point.
An expected upward revision in rental rates would also continue
to support the rental income stream for leases expiring in 2012.
While the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis has tightened the
access to funding, the agency views refinancing risks among
rated property companies to be low, albeit at a higher cost.
In light of Hong Kong's close links with the Chinese
economy, a sharp or prolonged slowdown in China would have an
adverse impact on Hong Kong's commercial property market;
significantly dampen investment spending; and prolong the
recovery of the office sector. In addition, with around 35% of
Hong Kong's total retail sales contributed mainly by mainland
Chinese visitors, a sharp cutback in spending would weaken
tourism activities - which would in turn have a negative impact
on retail properties.
