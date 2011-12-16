(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Our review of the portfolio data shows us that GOALS Financing 2009 has performed in line
with our expectations since closing.
-- The transaction is still revolving and the level of credit enhancement has not changed
since closing in February 2010.
-- We have therefore affirmed our ratings on the class A and B notes.
-- Grenkeleasing originated the lease receivables that back this German lease ABS
transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on GOALS Financing 2009
Ltd.'s class A and B notes (see list below).
Grenkeleasing AG originated the lease receivables that back this asset-backed securities
(ABS) transaction. Those assets comprise IT equipment (38.5%), copy machines (34.1%), telecom
equipment (7.9%), medical equipment (6.3%), and other (13.2%).
Today's rating actions follow our review of the transaction according to our surveillance
schedule.
In our view, this transaction has shown stable asset performance. The transaction features a
three-year revolving period. It is currently still revolving, indicating that no early
amortization conditions have been met. Excess spread has been sufficient to cure losses during
the revolving period. Excess spread, in this transaction, is calculated as the difference
between the weighted-average interest rate of the lease receivables and the fixed rate payable
under the swap. The weighted-average interest rate of the portfolio has decreased slightly to
8.23% from 9.33% at closing (according to the Oct. 11, 2011 investor report).
In our opinion, the transaction is performing in line with our expectations, given that it
is still revolving, no reserve fund has been drawn, and total delinquencies are stable at 0.76%
of the closing pool balance.
Thereafter, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A and B notes in the transaction.
