July 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale's
(CADES) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'AAA', and Short-term rating at 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook for the Long-term ratings is Negative.
The ratings of CADES primarily reflect its public agency status ("etablissement
public national a caractere administratif"; EPA). In Fitch's view, this status
provides an ultimate guarantee from the French State ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+') on
CADES' solvency and liquidity, together with strong monitoring and control by
the State. The ratings also take into account CADES' strategic importance to the
French social security system, its secure revenue sources and its sound debt and
liquidity management. The Outlook mirrors that on the Republic of France's
Issuer Default Rating.
Any negative action on France's ratings would be reflected in CADES' ratings.
Although unlikely, an adverse change in CADES's legal framework could also
trigger a downgrade.
CADES faces potential liquidity risk due to the nature of its activities
(refinancing and amortising social security debt). However, this is mitigated by
the diversity and the quality of its short-term funding programmes as well as by
sufficient back up lines and liquidity facilities. In addition, in the event of
an acute/extreme liquidity shortfall CADES would have immediate access to State
liquidity support mechanisms.
CADES' debt stock is consolidated in France's general government debt; it
amounted to EUR143.1bn at end 2011, or 8.4% of the latter. At year-end 2011,
CADES had amortized EUR59.6bn of debt, out of total cumulated debt transfers of
EUR202.4bn, since its creation in 1996.
The 2011 Social Security Funding Bill (SSFB) enacted that additional debt
transfers from social security will be made gradually from 2012 to 2018 for a
total EUR62bn; the 2012 SSFB further enacted EUR2.5bn of additional debt.
CADES's solvency is strongly underpinned by its revenue structure, whereby a
recurrent tax, the "contribution au remboursement de la dette sociale" (CRDS),
at a flat rate (0.5%) paid on almost all types of revenue is specifically
dedicated to CADES's debt amortization. Since 2009, CADES has received also a
share of the "contribution sociale generalisee" (CSG), another activity related
tax. As for CRDS, CSG's base has been increased to 98.25% of all
activity-related revenue in 2012, from 97% in 2011.
Fitch considers that the organic principle according to which transfers of any
new debt to CADES have to be offset by corresponding new resources, recently
reinforced by a constitutional court decision, strongly backs its operating
revenue streams and hence, debt affordability. Considering that enhanced
financing sources were granted to CADES in 2011 - an increase to 0.48% (from
0.2%) of the CSG rate, an annual transfer from the French Pension Fund (EUR2.1bn
per year), and an allocation of part of the social charges on capital and
investment- and that CADES posted a current balance of EUR11.7bn in 2011, Fitch
projects that CADES will have fully repaid its debt by 2025.
CADES's liquidity, counterparty, debt risk management processes and contingency
policies show a high level of security, and CADES is able to tightly monitor its
medium and long term debt repayment targets through a varied set of interest,
inflation and revenue growth scenarios.
