(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Dec. 7, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on various CRCAM bonds that form the collateral for 18 structured credit transactions.

-- The ratings in those transactions are weak-linked to the ratings on the underlying CRCAM collateral.

-- We have therefore placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings in the affected transactions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its credit ratings in 18 structured credit transactions backed by bonds issued by Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel (CRCAM) entities.

Today's rating actions follow our rating action on Credit Agricole S.A. and its CRCAM affiliates, which we placed on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 7, 2011 (see "Credit Agricole And Most Core Subsidiaries 'A+' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following Same Action On France").

According to the structured credit transaction documents, our ratings on them are weak-linked to the ratings on the underlying collateral. Under our criteria applicable to transactions such as these, we would generally reflect changes to the ratings on the collateral in our ratings on the notes (see "Related Criteria And Research").

We expect to resolve today's CreditWatch placements on the structured credit transactions once we have resolved the CreditWatch placements on Credit Agricole and its CRCAM affiliates.

For the full list of today's rating actions, see "List Of European Structured Credit CreditWatch Placements Following CRCAM-Related Rating Actions--Dec. 16, 2011."

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available here.

