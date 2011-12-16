(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on HEG Limited (HEG) to Negative from Stable while affirming its National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'. Fitch has also assigned a 'Fitch AA-(ind)' rating to HEG's proposed INR1,000m non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The revision in Outlook reflects deterioration in HEG's credit profile due to more than anticipated debt coupled with a decline in profitability. The company's debt increased due mainly to increased working capital requirements financed by banks and funding to complete its capex plans. HEG's net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/ EBITDA) at end-March 2011 (FY11) deteriorated to 4.04x (FY10: 2.2x) which further declined to 7.62x at 30 September 2011 (H1FY12) on an annualized basis. Increase in input costs coupled with muted realization resulted in contraction of EBITDA margins. EBITDA margins declined to 20% in FY11 (FY: 30%) which further fell to 13% in H1FY12. HEG also completed its INR675m share buy back program on 11 November 2011.

The ratings are underpinned by HEG's position as one of the leading manufacturers of graphite electrodes (GE) in India, its diversified customer base and its 100% self-sufficiency in power by way of captive power plants. Fitch notes that there are no significant capacities coming up in the GE industry in India in the near term, and the high entry barriers in terms of capital and technology, which gives an edge to existing GE manufacturers.

The ratings are constrained by the high working capital requirements of the business; HEG's cash conversion cycle has remained above 300 days for the last 3 years ended FY11. Fitch notes that HEG remains exposed to the limited availability and high price of its main raw material - needle coke, as it is produced by few manufacturers globally. HEG's long working capital cycles stem from its long production cycle, which is a wider industry phenomenon. The company also remains exposed to fluctuations in foreign currencies, as the bulk of its revenues (FY11: 65%) comes from exports. HEG suffered a foreign exchange loss of INR91.9m at end-September 2011.

HEG's capex plan to increase its capacity to 80,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) from an existing 66,000tpa at a total project cost of INR2,250m has been completed with trial runs being done currently. The company expects to start commercial production from its enhanced capacity by end-December 2011. In FY11, HEG reported a 1.57% yoy decline in revenues to INR11,136.5m, despite an increase in sales volume by 17%. The revenue declined due to weaker revenue per tonne of GE compared with that in FY10. HEG had net revenue of INR5,986.7m in H1FY11 with an EBITDA margin of 13%.

Negative rating factors include any large debt-funded capex plan, increased working capital intensity, a significant fall in profitability or substantial support to group companies, which may lead to increased financial leverage. In any case, financial leverage sustained above 3x beyond FY12 would result in downgrade of ratings.

Rating actions on HEG's debt facilities:

-INR1,500m NCD programme Long-Term rating: 'Fitch AA-(ind)';

-INR267.84m bank loans (reduced from INR487.2m) Long-Term rating: 'Fitch AA-(ind)';

-INR7,000m fund-based working capital limits Long- and Short-Term ratings: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)' respectively; and

-INR2,500m non-fund based working capital limits Long- and Short-Term ratings: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)' respectively.

The INR1,500m NCD programme comprises two programmes of INR750m each.