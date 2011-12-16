Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Georgian Railway LLC's
(GR) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The agency has also upgraded GR's
foreign and local currency senior unsecured ratings to 'BB-'
from 'B+/RR4' and GR's USD250m notes due 2015 to 'BB-' from
'B+/RR4'. The Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs have
been affirmed at 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is
Stable.
The rating action follows the upgrade of Georgia's Long-term
foreign and local currency IDRs to 'BB-' from 'B+' on 15
December 2011 (see Fitch Upgrades Georgia to 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable at www.fitchratings.com). GR's IDRs have been aligned
with Georgia's sovereign ratings ('BB-'/Stable/'B').
The rating alignment reflects the company's strong linkage
with the government. This stems from the company's 100% direct
and indirect ownership by the government, its importance to the
economy as the largest taxpayer and employer, its dominance of
Georgia's freight transportation sector, its strategic
importance as the regional transit corridor and government
backing for its two key investment projects. The latter is
evidenced among other factors, by a dividend moratorium, future
assistance with land disposals and refundable VAT. The Georgian
government no longer guarantees any of GR's debt. However,
bondholders have a change of control (direct or indirect
government ownership of less than 50%) put option.
Fitch considers GR's standalone business and financial
profile as commensurate with a low 'BB' rating level based on
the expectation that it will maintain its monopoly status and
liberal tariff setting policy, along with a dominant market
share in the provision of freight transportation services.
The agency notes that GR cancelled its unused CHF146m loan
from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD; 'AAA'/Stable) which may increase pressure on
the company to proceed with land disposal ahead of the 2015 bond
maturity. The short-term liquidity remains adequate supported by
GEL253m of cash and deposits (as of 30 September 2011) and
GEL35m unused credit lines due in 2013 and 2014.
Fitch believes that the transfer of a 24% stake in GR from
the government to a newly created Georgian Partnership Fund
(which is fully government owned) marginally weakened GR's links
with the government. Specifically, there may be stronger
pressure to renew dividends, which are no longer restricted
after the EBRD loan cancellation. This would weaken GR's
liquidity during the heavy capex period. This or other evidence
of weakening government support, would likely result in the
separation of GR's ratings from the sovereign ratings. In such a
scenario, GR's ratings may not be automatically upgraded if
there was a further sovereign rating upgrade.