(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to India-based Lifelong Meditech Limited's (LML) bank loan facilities:

- INR50m long-term debt: 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'

- *INR146m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'/'Fitch A2(SO)(ind)'

- INR44m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'/'Fitch A2(SO)(ind)'

*includes INR90m interchangeable with non-fund based working capital limits.

The ratings are solely based on the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Lifelong India Limited (LIL, 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/Stable) for LML's rated loans. LIL holds a 55.6% stake in LML. For the rating rationale of LIL, please refer to the rating action commentary date 15 December 2011.

Fitch notes that both the companies have common founders, with LIL being the flagship company engaged in the manufacturing of injection-moulded plastic and die-casted components for the automotive sector. LML, which was formed in 2006, manufactures disposable surgical equipments like plastic syringe and needles, intravenous (I.V.) sets and I.V. cannulas. It operates from rented premises owned by LIL and also receives financial support from the latter in terms of unsecured loans.

Fitch also notes that LML has a long-term arrangement with Descarpack (Brazil) for the supply of disposable syringes for a period of five years (from December 2009 to December 2014), providing revenue visibility. This contract provides for monthly revision in the prices by LML based on fluctuations in raw material prices and forex, thus mitigating volatility in operating costs to a large extent.

Any upgrade or downgrade of LIL's ratings will result in a similar change in LML's instrument ratings.

In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), LML reported revenue of INR677m (FY10: INR549m), an operating EBITDA of INR67m (INR47m) and a net profit of INR10m (INR6m).