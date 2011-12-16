(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to
India-based Lifelong Meditech Limited's (LML) bank loan
facilities:
- INR50m long-term debt: 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'
- *INR146m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch
BBB(SO)(ind)'/'Fitch A2(SO)(ind)'
- INR44m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch
BBB(SO)(ind)'/'Fitch A2(SO)(ind)'
*includes INR90m interchangeable with non-fund based working
capital limits.
The ratings are solely based on the unconditional and
irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Lifelong India
Limited (LIL, 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/Stable) for LML's rated loans.
LIL holds a 55.6% stake in LML. For the rating rationale of LIL,
please refer to the rating action commentary date 15 December
2011.
Fitch notes that both the companies have common founders,
with LIL being the flagship company engaged in the manufacturing
of injection-moulded plastic and die-casted components for the
automotive sector. LML, which was formed in 2006, manufactures
disposable surgical equipments like plastic syringe and needles,
intravenous (I.V.) sets and I.V. cannulas. It operates from
rented premises owned by LIL and also receives financial support
from the latter in terms of unsecured loans.
Fitch also notes that LML has a long-term arrangement with
Descarpack (Brazil) for the supply of disposable syringes for a
period of five years (from December 2009 to December 2014),
providing revenue visibility. This contract provides for monthly
revision in the prices by LML based on fluctuations in raw
material prices and forex, thus mitigating volatility in
operating costs to a large extent.
Any upgrade or downgrade of LIL's ratings will result in a
similar change in LML's instrument ratings.
In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), LML reported
revenue of INR677m (FY10: INR549m), an operating EBITDA of
INR67m (INR47m) and a net profit of INR10m (INR6m).