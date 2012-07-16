(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 16 -
Overview
-- We believe that Champagne-Ardenne's continued tight monitoring of its
operating expenditure will partly offset very sluggish operating revenues.
-- We consider that the region will continue to reduce its deficits after
capital accounts.
-- We are affirming our 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings on
Champagne-Ardenne.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that the region's debt burden
will remain moderate until 2014.
Rating Action
On July 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+'
long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on France's Region of
Champagne-Ardenne. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we affirmed Champagne-Ardenne's 'A-1+' short term issue
rating on its EUR80 million French commercial paper (CP) program.
Rationale
The ratings on Champagne-Ardenne reflect our view of the "predictable and
well-balanced" institutional framework for French regions, the region's good
budgetary performance, and its very limited contingent liabilities.
The ratings are constrained by what we consider as the region's limited
revenue flexibility and our expectation that Champagne-Ardenne will post very
poor operating revenue growth until 2014.
We view the region's financial management as "neutral" for the ratings. We
view positively the region's strong commitment to financial discipline and its
prudent and diversified debt and liquidity management. However, we consider
that the quality of its capital expenditure monitoring and long-term planning
could improve.
In 2011, owing to its disciplined approach to operating expenditure (up only
1.5% versus 2.3% the previous year excluding an exceptional one-off item
related to the regional railway contract), the region was able to maintain a
good operating margin of 16% of operating revenue (against 18% in 2010), fully
in line with our base-case scenario. Thanks to exceptional capital revenues,
the region's deficit after capital accounts remained moderate in 2011, at 2%
of total revenues (close to the 1.6% in our base-case scenario), despite
higher-than-expected capital expenditure.
In our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, we think the region will contain the
gradual decrease of its operating balance to 13%-14% of operating revenues by
2014 through its continued tight rein over operating expenditure. We
anticipate a stabilization of its operating revenues (excluding cyclical
European funds) until 2014. Champagne-Ardenne will continue to be affected by
the central government decision to freeze transfers to French local and
regional governments and by sluggish tax revenues. Still, we anticipate that
the region will maintain its grip on operating expenditure, with low 1.3%
growth per year on average excluding interest charges. We anticipate this
growth despite the likely 3% cost increase per year from 2012 linked to the
region's railway contract.
In our base case, we anticipate that Champagne-Ardenne will reduce its
deficits after capital accounts to an average low of about 0.8% of total
revenues during 2012-2014, after a 2.3% average during 2009-2011. Our scenario
incorporates a gradual reduction of capital expenditures to EUR124 million
annually on average in 2012-2014 (following EUR136 million per year on average
in 2009-2011). Consequently, Champagne-Ardenne's high operating balance by
international standards and its exceptional capital revenue for infrastructure
projects of EUR16.8 million annually should enable it to self-finance more than
90% of its capital expenditure (budget loans granted excluded).
In our view, the slight deficits after capital accounts would allow
Champagne-Ardenne to almost stabilize its tax-supported debt until 2014. In
our base-case scenario, tax-supported debt would reach 109% of operating
revenues and less than 8x the operating balance by 2014, compared with 107% in
2010, and 7x the operating balance in 2011.
We consider Champagne-Ardenne's restricted revenue flexibility to be the main
ratings constraint. Modifiable revenues are limited to the tax on car
registrations, or 8% of operating revenues. Therefore, we believe budgetary
flexibility now hinges on expenditure, especially capital expenditure, which
represents 26% of total expenditure.
Liquidity
We view Champagne-Ardenne's liquidity position as "neutral" under our
criteria. We consider that the region has satisfactory access to external
liquidity and benefits from predictable and regular cash flows, especially
state transfers and tax proceeds.
As of June 30, 2012, Champagne-Ardenne's liquidity benefits from EUR60 million
in committed bank lines and EUR48.5 million in contracted bank loans. We
consider that the average amount available on these liquidity facilities and
available bank loans will cover debt service (including EUR25 million in
outstanding commercial paper {CP}) over the next 12 months at between 80% and
120%. Moreover, the region has already issued a EUR25 million bond which covers
more than 70% of its long-term funding needs for 2012. Given the EUR48.5 million
in available bank loans, the region has already fully secured its funding
needs for the current year.
We also believe that at any time the amount available under the committed bank
lines will cover 100% of Champagne-Ardenne's CP outstanding.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of Champagne-Ardenne's ability to
gradually reduce its deficits after capital accounts to a very low 0.3% of
total revenues in 2014, versus 2% in 2011, thanks to its disciplined approach
to expenditure. We believe that the region will maintain its tax-supported
debt below 110% of operating revenues and 8x the operating balance by 2014.
In our upside scenario, a stronger rein on operating expenditures and slightly
more dynamic revenues would allow Champagne-Ardenne to maintain its operating
balance at a high 17% of operating revenues by 2014. In addition, if the
region invests at a lower annual rate of EUR118 million, against the EUR124
million we anticipate in our base case, we think it would be able to post
surpluses after capital accounts of about 2.5% on average in 2012-2014 and
reduce its tax-supported debt to 97% of operating revenues by 2014 and less
than 6x the operating balance.
Such a good performance could prompt a positive rating action on
Champagne-Ardenne, based on our view of its likely strengthened financial
management.
Conversely, we could consider a negative rating action if Champagne-Ardenne's
discipline allows for high expenditures that lead to a structurally decreasing
operating margin to 10% of operating revenues by 2014. Moreover, in this
downside scenario, an increase in capital expenditure would lead to a widening
deficit after capital accounts, reaching 5% of total expenditure by 2013, and
an increase of the region's tax-supported debt to above 120% by 2014.
However, both our upside and downside scenarios are unlikely at this stage.
