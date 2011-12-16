Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings says the outlook for global tobacco companies in 2012 is stable,
based on evidence of good pricing power, scope for further cost rationalisation and manageable
levels of dividend payments and share repurchases.
Despite the expectation of continuing regulatory pressure, elevated packaging
and distribution costs and, for the international market (excluding the US and
China) an overall low single digit decline of cigarette volumes sold, Fitch
believes that global tobacco companies should maintain low single-digit organic
revenue growth and at least mid-single profit growth in 2012.
The concentrated structure of national tobacco markets, combined with low price
elasticity by consumers and most governments' preference to avoid abrupt excise
duty increases supports the pricing power of industry players.
In November 2011, the Australian government approved a plan to ban brand
graphics on tobacco packaging from the end of 2012. Industry players Philip
Morris International Inc. (PMI; 'A'/Stable), British American Tobacco plc (BAT;
'BBB+'/Stable) and Imperial Tobacco Group plc ('BBB-'/Positive) have initiated
legal actions against the government. The outcome of these actions will likely
influence the replication of this legislation by other governments. Fitch views
the road to introducing the regulation as difficult, potentially costly in terms
of compensating tobacco companies, and likely limited to a few instances.
Tobacco companies maintain some of the highest dividend payouts across the
corporate universe. Among international companies, this ranges between the 50%
of Imperial Tobacco and the 65% of PMI and BAT but remains lower than the 80%
that US peers Reynolds American Inc ('BBB-'/Positive) and Altria Inc.
('BBB+'/Stable) target.
With a lower payout of 40% to 50%, Japan Tobacco Inc (JT; 'A+'/Stable) remains
the exception but could shift in 2012 to more generous shareholder remuneration
policies by initiating a share repurchase programme, particularly if the
Japanese government decided to reduce its ownership in the company.
With credit protection measures expected to be comfortable at year-end 2011 for
PMI, BAT, Imperial and JT's ratings and 2012 post dividend free cash flow (FCF)
projected to remain abundant, companies that have a share buyback programme in
place are likely to maintain or increase this type of spending. However, Fitch
expects companies to cap any step up in share buyback spending at a level that
allows them to maintain headroom within their current rating levels.
Fitch views large acquisitions as the only event likely to drive tobacco
companies to downsize their share repurchase spending. However, while the four
leading global players PMI, BAT, Imperial and JT have the ambition to act as
industry consolidators, larger acquisition opportunities remain rare and are
treated by Fitch as event risk.
As the debate over the banning of menthol cigarettes in the US is unlikely to be
resolved in 2012, the destiny of Lorillard (market EV as of mid December 2011:
close to USD16bn) - one of the largest acquisition targets still available for
Imperial Tobacco or Japan Tobacco - will probably still be unclear in the year
and therefore any buyer is unlikely to make a move.
During 2012, Fitch could upgrade Imperial Tobacco (the only global issuer in the
sector with a Positive Outlook) to 'BBB' if the company pursues a financial
policy consistent with maintaining net lease adjusted leverage comfortably under
3.0x. Conversely, the agency could change the Outlook to Stable if there was a
further increase in shareholder distributions or M&A activity substantially
higher than annual FCF and leading to a sharp increase in leverage.