Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has placed Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Europa SA's and Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen na Zycie Europa SA's 'BB' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings and 'BBB(POL)' National IFS ratings on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The two companies form the Poland-based Europa Group (EUROPA).

The RWP reflects the expectation that the planned takeover of EUROPA by Talanx International AG (Talanx) and Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company (Meiji) (IFS: 'A'/Stable) will improve the group's financial flexibility. The proposed transaction, announced on 14 December 2011, would result in Talanx owning a 50% stake (plus 1 share), Meiji owning up to 33.5% (as a result of the public tender) and Getin Holding SA Group retaining 16.5% for up to 10 years.

The current rating reflects the fact EUROPA is 66.5% owned by Getin Holding SA Group, which includes Getin Noble Bank (GNB: 'BB'/Stable). EUROPA's rating is currently strongly linked to GNB's as over 50% of EUROPA's total invested assets are held in GNB and EUROPA heavily relies on GNB for the distribution of its products.

Fitch expects to resolve the rating watch once the takeover has been successfully completed and the strategic importance of EUROPA to the new owners has become clear.