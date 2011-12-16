(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Suisse AG's (CS; 'A'/Stable/'F1') outstanding
mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. This affirmation follows the downgrade of CS's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'A'/'F1' from 'AA-'/'F1+' (see 'Fitch Downgrades Credit Suisse to 'A'; Stable
Outlook' dated 14 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).
Combined with an unchanged Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 24.4%, CS's new
IDR now limits the mortgage covered bonds rating on a probability of default
(PD) basis to 'AA+' instead of 'AAA' previously. However, an uplift up to 'AAA'
remains achievable when factoring in recoveries given default. Given that there
have been no changes to the cover pool, the covered bonds and the assets and
liabilities matching, the asset percentage (AP) supporting the previously
applicable 'AAA' rating on a PD basis (85%) is equally sufficient to ensure
timely payment on the covered bonds in a 'AA+' scenario, and to provide
outstanding recoveries on covered bonds assumed to be in default in a 'AAA'
scenario. The highest nominal AP observed in the past 12 months is 59%, which is
safely below the AP supporting the rating.
The issuer is expected to set-up, within two weeks of its downgrade below 'F1+',
a liquidity reserve fund matching interest payments owed on the covered bonds
for the next three months on a rolling basis. Also, the documentation contains a
pre-maturity test according to which the issuer, if rated less than 'F1+', will
pre-fund the principal amounts becoming due on the covered bonds over the next
nine months. However, no covered bond will come due until the end of 2015. Fitch
expects CS to comply with these contractual obligations.