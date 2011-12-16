Dec 16 -

-- U.S.-based equipment rental company United Rentals Inc. (URI) announced its intention to acquire competitor RSC Holdings Inc. for approximately $4.2 billion, funded largely with debt.

-- We are affirming our ratings on URI, including the 'B' corporate credit rating.

-- We are placing our issue rating on subsidiary United Rentals (North America) Inc.'s senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications, reflecting their potentially worse recovery prospects.

-- The positive outlook on the URI rating reflects our expectations that the combined entity would have a modestly improved business risk profile and its credit metrics could support a higher rating.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Greenwich, Conn.-based United Rentals Inc. (URI). The outlook is positive.

At the same time, Standard & Poor's placed its 'B' issue rating on URI subsidiary United Rentals (North America) Inc.'s (URNA's) senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications, pending a detailed review of the financing for URI's planned acquisition of Scottsdale, Ariz.-based RSC Holdings Inc.

"The corporate credit rating affirmation reflects our view that the acquisition of RSC will modestly improve URI's 'fair' business risk profile under our criteria," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sarah Wyeth.

The increased percentage of revenues from industrial end markets will decrease the company's dependence on highly cyclical commercial construction markets, which Standard & Poor's expects to remain weak. Also, the lower cost of renting equipment to customers in industrial end markets should support profitability.

"These positive effects are offset by the increased leverage, as measured by total adjusted debt to EBITDA, and integration risk inherent in a transaction of this size," Ms. Wyeth said. "The largely debt-funded acquisition of RSC reflects URI's very aggressive financial policy."

Nonetheless, the combined entity should continue to benefit from strong fundamentals in the equipment rental industry, and earnings growth could result in lower leverage (from pro forma levels) by the end of 2012. However, execution risk and economic uncertainty could delay an improvement to credit metrics.

The ratings reflect URI's leading position in the cyclical, highly competitive, and fragmented equipment rental industry. URI is the biggest player in the market, with a large and diverse rental fleet. Primarily serving the U.S. market, the company has good geographic and customer diversification. It also benefits from good economies of scale for purchasing rental equipment and has more flexibility to transfer equipment among branches.

