July 16 -
Overview
-- After more than a year of popular unrest, there has been a fairly
smooth leadership transition in Senegal.
-- We expect the new administration will act to address
higher-than-expected fiscal imbalances, but we also note substantial
implementation challenges.
-- We are affirming our 'B+/B' long- and short-term foreign and local
currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Senegal.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that we could downgrade the
Republic of Senegal's ratings if the new government's policies do not
effectively address the country's most pressing fiscal and external imbalances
and boost economic growth prospects.
Rating Action
On July 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+'
long-term and 'B' short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit
ratings on the Republic of Senegal. The outlook is negative.
The transfer & convertibility (T&C) assessment on the Republic of Senegal
remains at 'BBB-', which is the same for all countries belonging to the West
African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU). The recovery rating is '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
Rationale
The ratings on Senegal are constrained by the country's low level of economic
development, weak social indicators, and persistent external and fiscal
deficits. The ratings are supported by recent political advances, good
relations with donors, and monetary stability, as provided by CFA franc zone
membership.
We believe Senegal's political situation has improved in recent months.
President Macky Sall took office after the March 2012 presidential
elections--a smoother political transition than we had anticipated. Popular
discontent over electricity shortages and rising food and fuel prices, as well
as controversy over the legality of former President Wade's run for a third
presidential mandate, has dissipated. We believe this will afford the new
government a window in which to effectively address economic imbalances. On
July 1, President Sall's coalition secured majority in parliamentary elections.
We project Senegal's GDP per capita to increase by 1% in real terms in 2012,
slightly up from 2011. We expect annual real GDP per capita growth to approach
2% over the next few years as the effects of the 2011 drought fade and
government investment programs start to remove the impediments posed by
electricity and other infrastructure shortages.
Fiscal performance in 2011 was slightly worse than we had expected, with the
general government recording a deficit of 6.6% of GDP to push the debt-to-GDP
ratio towards 40% of GDP. We anticipate little improvement this year, but we
believe the government's fiscal consolidation plans should reduce the deficit
to 4.0% by 2015, when debt should reach 47% of GDP.
To boost medium-term growth, the new government intends to proceed with some
of the infrastructure developments started under the former legislature,
particularly the reform of the government-owned electricity company,
investment in energy production and distribution, and the construction of a
new motorway and airport. Other plans in the country include the extension of
privately run Dakar port, the creation of an additional port, and the creation
of a special economic zone.
While capital expenditure--accounting for about 40% of total government
spending--may be delayed in order to achieve fiscal targets, we expect most of
the government's fiscal adjustments to be on the current expenditure side,
which has rapidly grown in recent years.
We believe the new government will meet its commitments to the IMF under its
Policy Support Instrument (PSI) program. We understand that it is clearing
domestic arrears--mainly to suppliers--and auditing the former
administration's results. Reform programs for public enterprises have started,
which could increase their efficiency and decrease contingent liabilities for
the government.
While WAEMU membership provides monetary stability, it may also be
contributing to Senegal's competitiveness challenges. Senegal has run current
account deficits for almost the last two decades, though they have moderated
from double digits as a percent of GDP to around 6% in recent years. The
current account deficits have been largely debt-financed, albeit mostly by
official creditors at favorable rates.
External risk is related to Senegal's capacity to finance its external
deficits through external borrowing-despite largely concessional--and attract
FDI. Reserves amount to little more than the monetary base, a level we usually
consider crucial in maintaining confidence in a pegged exchange rate regime.
However, the pooling of reserves in the CFA franc monetary union gives members
more leeway.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that we could lower the ratings if the
new government's policies do not effectively address fiscal and external
imbalances and boost economic growth prospects. We could lower the ratings if
plans to address the most needed infrastructure shortfalls are not implemented
rapidly, or if unforeseen factors increase projected fiscal and external
deficits. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if infrastructure
investments as well as structural reforms reduce the economy's vulnerability
to external shocks.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Senegal (Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating B+/Negative/B
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BBB-
Senior Unsecured B+
Foreign currency
Recovery Rating 4