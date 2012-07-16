Our 'A- (sf)' rating on the class A notes reflects our assessment of the subordination of the class B notes, liquidity support provided by the cash reserve, excess spread available to the transaction, and the presence of payment-acceleration mechanisms triggered by default and delinquency levels. We consider that the transaction documents adequately mitigate the counterparty risk of the bank account provider, Citibank N.A.'s London branch (A/Negative/A-1) to an 'A-' rating level, in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).

In our credit analysis of the pool, we have also considered our sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Portugal (BB/Negative/B) by further increasing the multiple applied to the default rate base case. Since our ratings on Portugal are speculative-grade, our ratings on securitizations in this jurisdiction are limited to a five-notch uplift above our rating on the sovereign (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011).

RATINGS LIST

GAMMA Sociedade de Titularizacao de Creditos, S.A.

EUR226.4 Million Floating-Rate Notes Split Between EUR197.9 Million Floating-Rate Asset-Backed Notes, EUR9.9 Million Floating-Rate Notes, And EUR18.6 Million Exposure Amount Notes

Class Rating Amount

(mil. EUR)

A A- (sf) 158.3

B NR 39.6

C NR 9.9

S NR 18.6

NR--Not rated.