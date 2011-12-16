(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore Power Limited's (SP) and SP Power Assets Limited's (SPPA) Long-Term foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' and their Short-term foreign currency IDRs at 'F1'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this release.

SP's IDRs benefit from a two-notch uplift from its standalone credit profile to reflect support from its parent Temasek Holdings Ptd Ltd (Temasek) and, ultimately, the Singapore government, as per Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Linkage methodology. Aside from SP's strategic importance to Singapore, the notching also reflects tangible evidence of support Temasek has provided to SP - an equity injection in October 2009 and dividend waivers over the last four financial years.

The stable and predictable operating cash flows from SP's regulated assets in Singapore and Australia - both of which have stable and mature regulatory regimes - support SP's standalone credit profile. Revenues from SP's electricity and gas distribution assets in Singapore and electricity and gas distribution assets in Australia, held via the wholly-owned Jemana and the 51%-owned SP AusNet ('A-'/Stable), account for around 80% of SP's consolidated revenues.

SP is still in the process of gradually strengthening its balance sheet after the largely debt-funded acquisition of the former Alinta assets (now called Jemena ) in 2007. Fitch expects SP to maintain its funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage below 5x (4.6x at end-FY11) and FFO interest coverage of around 3x (from 2.9x in FY11) in the next two to three years.

As per Fitch's parent and subsidiary linkage methodology, SPPA's ratings are constrained by SP's credit profile.

A negative rating action may be taken if linkages with Temasek and/or the Singapore government weaken. In addition, a sustained deterioration in credit metrics, as measured by FFO-adjusted net leverage exceeding 6x and FFO interest coverage falling below 2.5x, may result in a negative rating action. On the contrary, material strengthening in its linkages with Temasek and/or the Singapore government may lead to a positive rating action.

The following ratings have been affirmed:

Singapore Power Limited:

Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Long-term foreign currency and local currency unsecured ratings affirmed at 'A+'

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

SP Power Assets Limited:

Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'