Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Ashika Commercial Private Limited (ACPL) a
National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating
actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings reflect ACPL's limited track record of three years in air springs
manufacturing, strong-but-volatile EBITDA margins and high net financial
leverage. EBITDA margins dipped sharply to 13.4% in FY11 (year-end: March 2011)
from 23% in FY10 (FY09: 15.9%), while net debt/EBITDA increased to 9.3x from
7.9x.
The ratings, however, draw strength from ACPL's 68.1% yoy revenue growth to
INR260.5m in FY11 and its robust order book of INR949.2m outstanding at
end-August 2011. This, along with ACPL's status of a registered vendor with the
Indian Railways for air springs and the expected commencement of operations at
its new fabricated bogie manufacturing facility from February 2012, provides
impetus to its top-line growth. Fitch expects EBITDA margins to recover to above
16% in the near-term.
Positive rating action may result from an improvement in ACPL's net leverage to
below 4.5x. Negative rating action may result if the EBITDA margins do not
improve as expected and the net leverage remains above 6x.
Incorporated in 1987, ACPL manufactures air springs, anti-vibration mounds and
precision-machined metal components. It has a technical collaboration with the
UK-based Trelleborg Industrial Anti-Vibration System to use the latter's
licensed know-how and trade mark for the manufacture, use and sale of air
springs.
Fitch has also assigned ratings to ACPL's bank facilities as below:
- INR159.2m long-term loans: 'Fitch B(ind)'
- INR60m fund-based limits: 'Fitch B(ind)'
- INR10m non-fund-based limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'