Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Ashika Commercial Private Limited (ACPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect ACPL's limited track record of three years in air springs manufacturing, strong-but-volatile EBITDA margins and high net financial leverage. EBITDA margins dipped sharply to 13.4% in FY11 (year-end: March 2011) from 23% in FY10 (FY09: 15.9%), while net debt/EBITDA increased to 9.3x from 7.9x.

The ratings, however, draw strength from ACPL's 68.1% yoy revenue growth to INR260.5m in FY11 and its robust order book of INR949.2m outstanding at end-August 2011. This, along with ACPL's status of a registered vendor with the Indian Railways for air springs and the expected commencement of operations at its new fabricated bogie manufacturing facility from February 2012, provides impetus to its top-line growth. Fitch expects EBITDA margins to recover to above 16% in the near-term.

Positive rating action may result from an improvement in ACPL's net leverage to below 4.5x. Negative rating action may result if the EBITDA margins do not improve as expected and the net leverage remains above 6x.

Incorporated in 1987, ACPL manufactures air springs, anti-vibration mounds and precision-machined metal components. It has a technical collaboration with the UK-based Trelleborg Industrial Anti-Vibration System to use the latter's licensed know-how and trade mark for the manufacture, use and sale of air springs.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to ACPL's bank facilities as below:

- INR159.2m long-term loans: 'Fitch B(ind)'

- INR60m fund-based limits: 'Fitch B(ind)'

- INR10m non-fund-based limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'