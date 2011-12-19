(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Hotel AT International (ATI) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect ATI's weak financial performance in FY11 due to lack of experience of its founder's in the hospitality business and the absence of an established brand until February 2011 when it entered into a management contract with 'Golden Tulip' (GT, one of the largest hotel chains in the world)..The company reported net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) of 20x and EBITDA interest coverage (EBITDA/gross interest) of 0.5x based on the provisional financials for FY11. ATL serviced its interest obligations for FY11 through additional equity infusion by the founders. Fitch expects the company to remain dependent on its founders for debt servicing for FY12.

The ratings benefit from ATI's operational and management tie-up with GT, and the expected improvement in ATI's hotel room occupancies post completion of the transition stage with GT.

Positive rating guidelines include timely completion of GT's transition period and an improvement in ATI's net leverage to below 5x.

ATI was established in December 2009 and operates a five-star hotel in Ranchi near the Birsa Munda Stadium, with 63 rooms, five food and beverage outlets and a pub-cum-discotheque among other facilities. The hotel is operational since February 2010 and reported revenue of INR32.6m with an EBITDA of INR9.3m based on the provisional results for FY11.

ATI's bank facilities have been assigned ratings as follows:

- INR180m long-term loans: 'Fitch B-(ind)'

- INR 20m fund-based limits: 'Fitch B-(ind)