(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HYDRA III Funding Corporation's series 1 bonds. The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loan receivables, including those backed by investment properties, originated by multiple originators in Japan. The rating actions are listed below.

JPY7.72bn* Class S1 bonds affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY1.57bn* Class S2 bonds affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.25bn* Class J bonds affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable

* as of 13 July 2012

The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit enhancement levels are sufficient to support the current ratings.

The overall transaction performance has been within Fitch's expectation. The performance of the remaining five underlying pools has been stable with no significant deterioration since the previous rating action in August 2011.

Available credit enhancement levels in Hydra III are increasing alongside amortisation of the bonds. However, this may be offset by increased concentration risk arising from the declining balance of the underlying pool. This has been taken into account in today's affirmation.

The originators of the remaining underlying assets are Tsukuba Bank, Ltd. (formerly The Ibaraki Bank, Ltd.), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Loan & Finance Co., Ltd (formerly Life Housing Loan, Co., Ltd.), SBI Mortgage Co., Ltd. (formerly GOODLOAN Co., Ltd.) and Aoba Life Insurance Company Limited. The senior BIs backed by the residential mortgage pool originated by The Fukushima Bank, Ltd. were fully redeemed in November 2011.