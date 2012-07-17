July 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AA' rating on the senior guaranteed bonds issued by Korea-based Kookmin Bank (KB; A/Stable/A-1), and its 'AA (sf)' rating on the collateral notes issued by KB Covered Bond First Securitization Specialty Co. Ltd. (see list below).

Today's affirmations reflect our views on the credit quality of KB, and the supporting securitization structure established under the Trust Act and Act on Asset-Backed Securitization (ABS Act) of Korea (Republic of; foreign currency rating A/Stable/A-1; local currency rating A+/Stable/A-1). In our rating analysis, we also consider the country risk of Korea and other limitations in light of our covered bond rating framework criteria. In addition, we assessed the counterparty risk in accordance with our updated counterparty criteria (see Related Criteria And Research below) and we view such risk, including the replacement language, as commensurate with the current rating levels.

This covered bond transaction has a dual recourse to KB's senior unsecured obligations and to the assets in the cover pool. The bondholders benefit from a guarantee from KB Covered Bond First International Ltd., which a portfolio of Korean residential mortgage loans and credit card receivables effectively backed at closing. In 2010, KB fully repurchased the then outstanding credit card receivables following its reorganization, and the bonds are now fully cash-collateralized by the proceeds of the sale of credit card receivables, which are deposited into a KB bank account (see "Bulletin: Ratings On Kookmin Bank's Senior Guaranteed Bonds Unaffected By Proposed Asset Replacement," published Dec. 1, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal for details).

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Kookmin Bank

US$1.0 Billion Senior Guaranteed Bonds due May 2014

Rating Issuance amount Legal final maturity date

AA US$1.0 bil. May 2014

KB Covered Bond First Securitization Specialty Co. Ltd.

US$1.0 Billion Collateral Notes due May 2014

Rating Issuance amount Legal final maturity date

AA (sf) US$1.0 bil. May 2014