July 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AA' rating
on the senior guaranteed bonds issued by Korea-based Kookmin Bank (KB; A/Stable/A-1),
and its 'AA (sf)' rating on the collateral notes issued by KB Covered Bond First Securitization
Specialty Co. Ltd. (see list below).
Today's affirmations reflect our views on the credit quality of KB, and the
supporting securitization structure established under the Trust Act and Act on
Asset-Backed Securitization (ABS Act) of Korea (Republic of; foreign currency
rating A/Stable/A-1; local currency rating A+/Stable/A-1). In our rating
analysis, we also consider the country risk of Korea and other limitations in
light of our covered bond rating framework criteria. In addition, we assessed
the counterparty risk in accordance with our updated counterparty criteria
(see Related Criteria And Research below) and we view such risk, including the
replacement language, as commensurate with the current rating levels.
This covered bond transaction has a dual recourse to KB's senior unsecured
obligations and to the assets in the cover pool. The bondholders benefit from
a guarantee from KB Covered Bond First International Ltd., which a portfolio
of Korean residential mortgage loans and credit card receivables effectively
backed at closing. In 2010, KB fully repurchased the then outstanding credit
card receivables following its reorganization, and the bonds are now fully
cash-collateralized by the proceeds of the sale of credit card receivables,
which are deposited into a KB bank account (see "Bulletin: Ratings On Kookmin
Bank's Senior Guaranteed Bonds Unaffected By Proposed Asset Replacement,"
published Dec. 1, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal for
details).
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions," June 26, 2012
"Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," May 31, 2012
"Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions," May 31, 2012
"Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of
The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors," Nov. 4, 2011
"Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch
Risk In Covered Bonds," Dec. 16, 2009
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Kookmin Bank
US$1.0 Billion Senior Guaranteed Bonds due May 2014
Rating Issuance amount Legal final maturity date
AA US$1.0 bil. May 2014
KB Covered Bond First Securitization Specialty Co. Ltd.
US$1.0 Billion Collateral Notes due May 2014
Rating Issuance amount Legal final maturity date
AA (sf) US$1.0 bil. May 2014