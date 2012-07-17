July 17 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Gas Natural SDG, S.A.'s (Gas Natural) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-'on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency has also maintained Gas Natural's Short-term IDR of 'F2' on RWN. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The RWN reflects the uncertainty regarding the additional measures to be adopted by the Spanish government in the coming weeks, largely aimed to reduce and, in the medium term, eliminate the tariff deficit. Fitch views the Spanish utility sector as increasingly affected by political risk stemming from the government's attempt to solve the tariff deficit issue. This is one of the government's priorities given the size and importance of the sector for the Spanish economy and the economic downturn affecting the country. While Fitch acknowledges the need to resolve the issue, the agency notes that the political interference is weakening the predictability of the Spanish utilities' economic regulation framework.

The first set of measures was adopted on 30 March 2012, which included a 12% reduction in electricity distribution revenues, a 10% cut in capacity payments and a one-year delay in the remuneration related to new investments for electricity transmission assets. For the gas segment, the government has approved a modification in the gas storage remuneration in order to reduce revenues from fully depreciated assets while investments in new regasification plants and pipelines will be interrupted. Fitch estimates that these measures announced so far will reduce Gas Natural's FY12 EBITDA by around EUR100m.

Gas Natural's debt instrument ratings were downgraded on 8 June 2012 following the downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating. The additional notch above the IDR applied to the debt instruments of utilities with a large portion of regulated income, reflecting higher anticipated recoveries in the event of default, is not applied if that uplift would exceed the sovereign's foreign currency ratings. Instead, the senior unsecured debt rating is re-aligned with the utilities' IDR. Fitch believes that the traditionally higher rates of recovery for utilities' debt are less predictable in a distressed sovereign environment than in the case of an idiosyncratic default of a single utility.

Gas Natural's liquidity position as of March 2012 was around EUR9bn composed by EUR4bn of available committed credit lines and EUR5bn of cash. Fitch believes that this liquidity together with expected positive free cash flow should be sufficient to cover financial needs for the next 18 months.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: The current Rating Watch is Negative. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. Future developments that may nonetheless potentially lead to a positive rating action include:

- Adoption of additional regulatory measures by the Spanish government affecting Gas Natural's cash flow generation immaterially. In this context, funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage around 4.0x on a sustained basis and/or FFO interest cover above 4.5x would support the Long-term IDR at 'A-'.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative pressure on Gas Natural's ratings include:

- Adoption of additional regulatory measures by the Spanish government materially affecting Gas Natural's cash flow generation and leading to FFO adjusted leverage in excess of 4.0x on a sustained basis and/or FFO interest cover below 4.5x. Fitch notes that this credit metric guidance may be subject to change if it deems the expected measures have weakened Gas Natural's business risk profile.

- A downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating ('BBB'/Negative) by two notches to 'BB+' would likely lead to a one notch downgrade of Gas Natural's Long-term ratings. The issuer generates around 60% of its EBITDA internally.

This rating action follows a periodic review of Gas Natural. Fitch also notes that a review of the ratings of all Spanish integrated utilities is expected to take place in the coming weeks in reaction to anticipated additional government measures affecting the sector. The agency will also review the ratings if an announcement of such measures is subject to further delays to reflect the uncertainty that such delays represent for the assessment of the utilities' credit profiles, including the regulatory framework.

The rating actions are as follows:

Gas Natural SDG, S.A.

Long-term IDR at 'A-' maintained on RWN

Short-term IDR at 'F2' maintained on RWN

Gas Natural Finance BV

Senior unsecured rating at 'A-' maintained on RWN

Euro commercial paper programme at 'F2' maintained on RWN

Gas Natural Capital Markets, S.A.

Senior unsecured rating at 'A-' maintained on RWN

Union Fenosa Finance B.V.

Commercial paper at 'F2' maintained on RWN

Union Fenosa Financial Services USA LLC

Subordinated debt rating at 'BBB-' maintained on RWN

Union Fenosa Preferentes, S.A.

Subordinated debt rating at 'BB+' maintained on RWN