-- JLOC 36 LLC is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities.

-- We lowered our long-term rating on Morgan Stanley, which is the guarantor of the currency swap agreements relating to this transaction, on Nov. 29, 2011.

-- We then lowered our ratings on classes A1 to B issued under the transaction to one notch above the long-term rating on the swap guarantor, in line with our criteria relating to counterparty risk, which we revised in December 2010.

-- We have lowered our ratings on classes A1 to B to 'A (sf)' and removed the ratings from CreditWatch negative.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its ratings on classes A1 to B issued under the JLOC 36 LLC transaction to 'A (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)'. We also removed these ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Dec. 6, 2011 (see list below).

Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co. Ltd. (NR) acts as the currency swap counterparty for this transaction, while Morgan Stanley (A-/Negative/A-2) acts as the guarantor of the currency swap agreements. According to our rating criteria relating to counterparty risk, which we revised in December 2010, the ratings on this transaction are capped at one notch above the long-term rating on the guarantor of the currency swap agreements. Accordingly, today's downgrades and CreditWatch resolutions follow our downgrade of Morgan Stanley. As U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated notes are issued under this transaction, currency swap agreements have been established to hedge foreign exchange rate risk. In reviewing our ratings, we set up a stress scenario in which we considered that the hedge would be lost if the swap provider went bankrupt. As there is no contracting party under the obligation to change yen into U.S. dollars or euros in the absence of a swap provider, we considered the risk that principal and interest payments could not be made--even if yen funds were available for such payments--thereby causing a default on the transaction.

We lowered the long-term rating on Morgan Stanley, the guarantor of the currency swap transaction, to 'A-' from 'A' on Nov. 29, 2011. Following the downgrade, we placed our ratings on the class A1 to B notes issued under the JLOC 36 LLC transaction on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 6, 2011, because we needed to ascertain how the terms set under the existing currency swap agreements relating to this transaction would be satisfied.

JLOC 36 LLC is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The notes issued under this transaction were originally secured by 34 nonrecourse loans, which were originally backed by 99 real estate properties. The transaction was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd., and Premier Asset Management Co. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in February 2016 for the class A1 to A3 notes, and the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the legal final maturity date for the class B notes.

