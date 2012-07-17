(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Duncans Industries Limited's (DIL) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch D(ind)nm'.

The rating has been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of DIL.

Fitch migrated DIL to the non-monitored category on 19 August 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).