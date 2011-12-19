(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Lizer Cylinders Limited a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by Lizer's high financial leverage (net debt/ operating EBITDA) of 20.6x in FY11 (year-end: March 2011), driven by its high debt levels of INR427.9m in the year due to high working capital requirements. The latter was on account of significant inventory levels due to the disruption of exports to Iran following payment-related issues stemming from the introduction of import licensing procedure in the country. This resulted in a weak liquidity position for the company in FY11 as reflected in the 100% utilisation of its working capital limits as of H1FY12. Liquidity is further impacted by the company's about INR340m investment in a group company. Lizer had cash and cash balance of INR1.7m in FY11.

The ratings also reflect the volatility in raw material (seamless tubes) prices and the limited ability of cylinder manufacturers to pass on the change in raw material prices fully to customers.

The ratings, however, benefit from Lizer's improving operations under the new sponsors (J.P.M. & family), as evidenced by an EBITDA profit of INR12.7m in Q1FY12 and INR20.7m in FY11 (FY10: INR17.8m loss). EBITDA margins also improved to 11.6% in Q1FY12 and 5.9% in FY11 from -4.3% in FY10. Management expects that over three-decade-long track record of the new sponsors in the auto components business to benefit Lizer in its CNG cylinder segment over the medium term.

The ratings also derive benefit from the strong global demand outlook for high-pressure cylinders. This is reflected in Lizer's strong revenue growth to INR412.2m in FY10 from INR30.7m in FY08. The revenues, however, declined to INR347.5m in FY11 mainly due to lower exports to Iran. Fitch also notes the high entry barriers in the business due to the stringent certification requirements.

Positive rating action may result from a demonstrated improvement in liquidity position coupled with strong sales and stability in margins, leading to net debt/EBIDTA of 5.5x or below on a sustained basis. On the contrary, any deterioration in working capital and/or margins resulting in leverage of 7.5x or above on a sustained basis may result in negative rating action.

Incorporated in 2007, Lizer manufactures high-pressure seamless steel gas cylinders at an installed capacity of 200,000 cylinders per annum.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Lizer's bank loans as follows:

- Outstanding INR126.5m long-term debt: assigned at 'Fitch B(ind)'

- INR110m fund-based working capital facilities: assigned at 'Fitch B(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'

- *INR260m non-fund based working capital facilities: assigned at 'Fitch B(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'

*Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of INR150m