(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Ksheeraabd Constructions Private Limited (KCPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect KCPL's weak profitability (EBITDA margin: 5.9% in FY11 (year end March)), as its orders are executed by sub-contractors. The ratings also reflect significant concentration risks as the company has only two orders from a single counterparty, with the top order accounting for more than 90% of the order book.

The ratings draw strength from KCPL's strong credit metrics because of its low debt levels (FY11: INR34.6m). Net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) was low at 0.38x and interest coverage was high at 11.59x in FY11.

The ratings are also supported by the company's positive cash flow from operations during the past three years and the moderate utilisation (average of 50%-75%) of its fund-based working capital facilities for the past 12 months.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- net financial leverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis due to any fall in EBITDA margins or increase in working capital cycle

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- diversification of the order book and an improvement in EBITDA margins while maintaining net leverage below 1x

Set up in August 2005, KCPL is a Hyderabad-based construction company, majorly focusing on the road segment. As per provisional un-audited financials for FY12, revenue was INR1,101.5m (FY11: INR1,429.9m), operating EBITDA was INR77m (INR84.6m), EBITDA margin was 7%, interest expense was INR8.7m (INR7.3m)and net profit was INR41.8m (INR49.1m). At FYE12, the company had debt of INR29.1m and cash and bank balances of INR17.2m (FY11: INR2.2m). At end-May 2012, the company had an order book of INR5.03bn (4.56x FY12 revenue).

Fitch has also assigned ratings to KCPL's bank facilities as follows:

- INR30m fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR800m non-fund based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)'