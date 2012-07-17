(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 - Fitch Ratings says that the impact on Teollisuuden Voima Oyj's (TVO; 'BBB+'/Stable) credit profile from the postponement of the commissioning of its new nuclear plant, Olkiluoto 3 (OL3), from August 2014, is likely to be minimal and has been factored into the current rating, providing the delay is not more than 12 months in duration, as the resulting increase in annualised production costs is anticipated to be small.

The ratings would come under pressure if further OL3 delays materially impact TVO's production costs, or if litigation costs materialise with the construction contract supplier, Areva. Significantly reduced liquidity reserves or adverse regulatory changes could also be negative ratings factors.

Conversely, a favourable outcome for TVO regarding litigation with Areva, for example, with the award of significant compensation for the delay, thus decreasing TVO's production cost, would be ratings positive. However, a resolution of the arbitration process is not expected until after the commissioning of OL3.

The agency will closely monitor the progress within OL3's potential revised timetable and will provide additional rating comment as necessary.