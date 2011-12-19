(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Greaves Cotton Ltd's (GCL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch AA(ind)' from 'Fitch AA-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The upgrade reflects GCL's improved overall business profile due to reduced customer concentration risk with the addition of Tata Motors Limited (TM) in its customer base. GCL has started supplying single cylinder engines to TM for its light commercial vehicles (LCVs) from H1FY12. This, along with the additional volume from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for its three-wheeler vehicle business, would significantly reduce Piaggio Vehicle Pvt Ltd's contribution to GCL's auto engine revenues in the short-term.

Fitch notes that GCL is mainly exposed to the relatively less cyclical LCVs and three-wheeler segments of the domestic auto industry. The ratings continue to benefit from the company's continued focus on research & development, which has helped it to expand its engine portfolio.

The ratings also derive strength from GCL's continued strong financial profile as reflected in the marginal debt on its balance sheet and strong liquidity. The company has consistently generated positive cash flow from operations; however, free cash flows turned negative in FY11 due to an extraordinary dividend declared for FY10 after being positive in FY09 and FY10. Fitch expects CGL's financial profile to remain strong in the medium term driven by limited capex. At end-March 2011, GCL had cash and cash equivalents of INR772m and unutilised fund-based limits of INR650m, compared with a gross debt of INR55m.

Fitch notes that GCL completed a greenfield expansion of 80,000 auto engines/year in Aurangabad in October 2011, and is currently increasing its auto engine capacity by 120,000 units/year as part of a brownfield expansion at its Ranipet plant. The company is also planning to increase its agriculture engine capacity to 140,000 units/year from the current 100,000 units/year. It expects to complete these expansions by March 2012. The company has indicated capex of around INR1,000m in FY12 which includes the expansion of the Ranipet plant.

Negative rating guidelines include a decline in GCL's operating profitability due to a significant drop in offtake from end customers and/or loss of a major customer. The ratings may also be downgraded if GCL's financial profile deteriorates due to substantial capex and/or an increase in its working capital. In any case, net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) increasing to beyond 1.0x on a sustained basis would be a negative rating guideline.

In H1FY12, GCL's revenue increased by 16% yoy to INR8,410m and its EBITDA grew by 14% yoy to INR1,201m, despite the losses reported by its infrastructure segment. Fitch expects this segment to remain under pressure but the impact on overall profitability will remain limited on account of its marginal contribution.

Rating actions on GCL's bank loans:

INR650m fund based limits: upgraded to 'Fitch AA(ind)' from 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

*INR500m commercial paper (increased from INR300m): affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

INR2,200m non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

* backed by fund-based limits.