July 17 -

Summary analysis -- South Staffordshire PLC ----------------------- 17-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Water Supply

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Mar-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

08-Feb-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on South Staffordshire PLC (SSPLC, the group) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion of the group's "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. We analyze the group on a consolidated basis, including South Staffordshire Water PLC (SSW; BBB+/Stable/A-2), Cambridge Water (CW; not rated), and several unregulated businesses.

The group's strong business risk profile is underpinned by our view of the regulatory framework, applicable to the U.K. water sector, as established and supportive. It enables incumbent companies to generate stable and predictable cash flows in each five-year regulatory period. SSW is also one of the larger U.K. water-only companies and has a cost-efficient, high-performance operating track record. These strengths are partially offset by regulatory reset risk and SSPLC's growing exposure to higher risk, but more profitable, unregulated service businesses, which contributed about 23% of consolidated operating profit in 2011/12.

SSPLC's "significant" financial risk profile is constrained by high leverage, offset by adequate cash flow metrics for the rating.

Although we rate the group on a consolidated basis, the long-term rating of 'BBB-' on the holding company, SSPLC, is two notches lower than that on the regulated operating company, SSW, because SSW benefits from regulatory protection. In our view, debtholders at the holding company level are more exposed to nonpayment risk because they have only secondary access through dividends to regulated operating cash flows (for more information, see "U.K. Regulatory Ring-Fencing Risk for Utility Holding Companies: Standard & Poor's Approach," published July 8, 2003.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our assessment of the business risk profiles of U.K. water companies, we take into account their relative operating performance according to the benchmark measures set by the sector regulator, the Office of Water Services (Ofwat). In our base-case operating scenario, we anticipate that SSW will maintain its excellent track record of operating efficiency and continue to improve its performance under the service incentive mechanism (SIM) as demonstrated in 2011/12. In our view, both SSW and CW face lesser threat if competition is introduced. The reason is that they charge the third- and second-lowest customer bills, respectively, in the sector.

We view as positive SSPLC's acquisition of the U.K. water-only company, Cambridge Water PLC (Cambridge Water: not rated) in October 2011 because it increases the share of low-risk regulated activities under what we view as a supportive and predictable regulatory regime. We expect SSPLC's share of nonregulated activities to remain similar to 2011/12 at about 23% of operating profit.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Our base case factors in the consolidated leverage at the level of SSPLC, and includes the recently acquired small water-only company CW. Despite the additional GBP22.0 million debt raised for CW's acquisition, Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt reached 12.2% in 2011/12 from 11.5% in the previous year. This is in line with our anticipation for the rating. Looking ahead, by the end of this regulatory period at March 31, 2015, we project the ratio to slightly increase to 13.0%-13.5% as the regulated businesses accelerate investment. Broken down by segment, we see the nonregulated service contracts businesses as strongly cash generative and assume that they will continue to contribute about 23% of SSPLC's operating profit. In our view, any reduction in these cash flows would, all else being equal, weaken the ability of the water incumbent, SSW, to service consolidated debt. Partly offsetting this potential weakness is SSW's good internal funding of capital expenditures (capex), which are mostly maintenance based.

We view as a ratings constraint that the stated dividend policy of the owner--Alinda Infrastructure Fund (Alinda; not rated)--of 77% net debt to regulatory capital value (RCV; at the level of the regulated company) results in increased absolute cash outflows in a high inflationary environment. Based on recent and our forecasts for inflation rates in the U.K., we think it likely that SSPLC will post negative discretionary cash flows at least in the current financial year.

Liquidity

We assess SSPLC's liquidity as "adequate" according to our criteria. We anticipate that the group's liquidity sources will cover by more than 1.2x its liquidity needs over the next six months. Our analysis of debt maturities on a six-month, rather than a twelve-month basis, is justified by our opinion that the U.K. water sector has proven able to attract funding even during the worst of the latest financial crisis. We believe that SSPLC has solid relationship banks as demonstrated by the terms of its facilities following CW's acquisition.

We note that SSPLC faces upcoming maturities in March 2013 related to GBP45.0 million under a loan with Barclays bank, and GBP38.0 million of revolving credit facilities. Furthermore, the second GBP45.0 million under the Barclays loan, which benefits from an option to extend for one year, will fall due in March 31, 2014. Our understanding is that management has started negotiations to raise medium-term funding to address the refinancing risk, and our base-case assumption is that refinancing will be completed by September 2012 the latest, which would be in line with our view of the group's "adequate" liquidity position.

SSPLC's liquidity resources consist of:

-- Unrestricted cash and securities of GBP11.3 million as of March 31, 2012, according to management data.

-- Available headroom of GBP28.7 million under committed bank lines, expiring not earlier than Sept. 30, 2012.

-- Our forecast of about GBP50.0 million of fully adjusted FFO for the 12 months to March 31, 2013.

Expected cash outflows include:

-- Limited debt maturities before Sept. 30, 2012.

-- Annual capex of about GBP32.0 million (after deducting infrastructure renewals expenditure as part of operating cash flows) over the 12 months to March 31, 2013.

-- Dividend payout policy of 77% net debt to RCV at SSW and the profit generated by the non-regulated businesses.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that SSPLC will maintain cash flow ratios that we consider commensurate with the ratings, namely, adjusted FFO to debt close to, or above, 12%. The outlook also reflects our view that SSW will maintain its excellent operating performance. We assume that SSPLC will maintain an adequate liquidity profile, and that the management will conclude, at latest by September 2012, the refinancing of its bank loans falling due in March 2013.

Rating downside could develop if the company delays the execution of its refinancing plan for reasons which we do not foresee at present. Furthermore, we could lower the rating if we believe that the financial risk profile has weakened, for example if adjusted FFO to debt is consistently below 12%. This could, for instance, be a result of weaker cash flows from the unregulated businesses, or if the shareholder Alinda were to implement a more aggressive dividend policy.

Rating pressure could also arise if the business risk profile weakens, for example if the unregulated businesses were to grow substantially in excess of 30% of operating profits.

We believe that rating upside is currently limited, as this would require significant improvement in the financial risk profile and cash flow metrics, which we do not see likely due to Alinda's strategy of maintaining high leverage.

