(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd's (SBPIL) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The rating has been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of SBPIL.

Fitch migrated SBPIL to the non-monitored category on 6 January 2012 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn SBPIL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR3002.5m long-term debt programme: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR530m fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR108m non-fund-based limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch A2+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR500m commercial paper/short term debt programme: National Short-Term 'Fitch A2+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn