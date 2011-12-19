(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Pawa International Private Limited's (Pawa) 'Fitch B-(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. Simultaneously, Fitch has classified the following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:

- INR175.5m term loans: migrated to 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B-(ind)'

- INR150m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch B-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B-(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Pawa. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".