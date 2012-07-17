(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 17 -
OVERVIEW
-- We received written confirmation from the trustee that Foncaixa
Hipotecario 7, Foncaixa Hipotecario 9, Foncaixa FTPYME 2, and Foncaixa
Andalucia FTEmpresa 1 were going to be redeemed in full on July 13, 2012 and
July 16, 2012.
-- As such, remedy actions triggered by our Feb. 13, 2012 downgrade of
CaixaBank --the originator and main counterparty in the transactions--were not
taken.
-- Early redemption occurred on July 13, 2012 for Foncaixa Hipotecario 9
and Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1, and on July 16, 2012 for Foncaixa
Hipotecario 7 and Foncaixa FTPYME 2 and all of the notes were fully repaid.
-- Therefore, we have today lowered to 'BBB+ (sf)' (CaixaBank's long-term
issuer credit rating level) and withdrawn all ratings in each transaction that
were higher than this rating.
-- We have also affirmed and withdrawn our ratings on the rest of the
notes in the four transactions.
-- Foncaixa Hipotecario 7 and 9 closed in September 2003 and March 2006,
respectively and are collateralized by mortgage loans granted to individuals
to purchase residential properties.
-- Foncaixa FTPYME 2 and Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1 closed in
November 2008 and February 2010, respectively and are collateralized by
secured and unsecured loans granted to SMEs in their normal course of business
and in the case of Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa, entities situated in the
Andalucia region.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has today taken various credit rating actions in Foncaixa
Hipotecario 7, Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria, Foncaixa Hipotecario 9, Fondo de Titulizacion
de Activos, Foncaixa FTPYME 2, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos, and Foncaixa
Andalucia FTEmpresa 1, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos. We have subsequently
withdrawn our ratings on all of the notes in these transactions (see list
below).
Before the withdrawal, we:
-- Lowered to 'BBB+ (sf)' our ratings on Foncaixa Hipotecario 7 and 9's
class A and B notes;
-- Lowered to 'BBB+ (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our
ratings on Foncaixa FTPYME 2's class AG and B notes;
-- Lowered to 'BBB+ (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our
rating on Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1's class AG notes and lowered to 'BBB+
(sf)' our rating on the class B notes; and
-- Affirmed our ratings on Foncaixa Hipotecario 9 and Foncaixa Andalucia
FTEmpresa 1's class C notes and affirmed our ratings on Foncaixa FTPYME 2's
class C and D notes.
Today's rating actions follow the Feb. 13, 2012 downgrade of CaixaBank S.A.
(BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2)--the guaranteed investment contract provider (GIC) and
swap counterparty--in all four transactions, and notice that the transactions
were going to redeem in full.
On Dec. 23, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on Foncaixa
FTPYME 2's class AG and B notes and Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1's class AG
notes due to their substantial support exposure to CaixaBank as GIC provider
(see "Ratings On 19 Tranches In 11 Spanish SME Transactions Placed On
CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions"). Since then, we had not
resolved these CreditWatch placements as the remedy periods prescribed under
the transaction documents had not elapsed.
On Feb. 13, 2012, we lowered our ratings on CaixaBank to 'BBB+/Stable/A-2'
from 'A/Watch Neg/A-1' (see "Ratings On 15 Spanish Financial Institutions
Lowered Following Sovereign Downgrade And BICRA Revision"). The downgrade
breached remedy action triggers under the remedy actions established in the
transaction documents to be taken for the GIC provider and swap counterparty
contracts for Foncaixa Hipotecario 7, Foncaixa Hipotecario 9, Foncaixa FTPYME
2, and Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1 to maintain their ratings. As a
consequence, these transactions were under the established remedy period for
the issuer to take remedy actions.
Nevertheless, we received written confirmation from the trustee Gesticaixa
S.G.F.T., S.A. that both transactions were going to be redeemed early on July
13, 2012 and July 16, 2012. CaixaBank is the only noteholder in these
transactions, and due to the current Spanish capital market conditions and
financial institutions' highly constrained funding capacity, has agreed that
several funds are early amortized so that the assets can be used as eligible
collateral to issue covered bonds.
Therefore, due to the full redemption of all classes of notes in all four
transactions, the issuer has taken no remedy actions and we have subsequently
lowered our ratings on classes of notes rated above 'BBB+ (sf)' to correspond
with the long-term 'BBB+' rating on CaixaBank. We have affirmed our ratings on
the rest of the notes in each transaction as their ratings were not
constrained by the rating on CaixaBank.
As of July 13, 2012, Foncaixa Hipotecario 9 and Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1
were fully redeemed and all the notes were fully repaid.
As of July 16, 2012, Foncaixa Hipotecario 7 and Foncaixa FTPYME 2 were fully
redeemed and all the notes were fully repaid.
Moreover, as the notes have been fully redeemed, we have today subsequently
withdrawn our ratings in the four transactions as well.
CaixaBank originated the loan portfolios backing the notes. The portfolios for
Foncaixa Hipotecario 7 and 9 comprise mortgage loans granted to individuals to
purchase residential properties. The portfolios for Foncaixa FTPYME 2 and
Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1 comprise secured and unsecured loans granted to
small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) for their normal course of business, and
in the case of Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1, entities situated in Andalucia.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Foncaixa Hipotecario 7, Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria
EUR1.25 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Lowered And Withdrawn
A BBB+ (sf) AA+ (sf)
NR BBB+ (sf)
B BBB+ (sf) A+ (sf)
NR BBB+ (sf)
Foncaixa Hipotecario 9, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos
EUR1.5 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Lowered And Withdrawn
A BBB+ (sf) AA+ (sf)
NR BBB+ (sf)
B BBB+ (sf) A (sf)
NR BBB+ (sf)
Rating Affirmed And Withdrawn
C BBB- (sf)
NR BBB- (sf)
Foncaixa FTPYME 2, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos
EUR1.176 Billion Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative And Withdrawn
AG BBB+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg
NR BBB+ (sf)
B BBB+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg
NR BBB+ (sf)
Ratings Affirmed And Withdrawn
C BBB (sf)
NR BBB (sf)
D D (sf)
NR D (sf)
Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos
EUR500 Million Floating-Rate Notes
Rating Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative And Withdrawn
AG BBB+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Negh
NR BBB+ (sf)
Rating Lowered And Withdrawn
B BBB+ (sf) A (sf)
NR BBB+ (sf)
Rating Affirmed And Withdrawn
C BBB (sf)
NR BBB (sf)
NR--Not rated.