Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Maximum Synthetic Private Limited a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by Maximum's presence in the highly fragmented and competitive textile industry and its five-year long track record of high net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/op. EBITDA: 5.65x in FY11, 4.8x in FY10) and low interest coverage (FY10-FY11: 2x). However, Fitch expects leverage to decline in the near-term as there is no major capex ongoing.

The ratings, however, draw comfort from Maximum's decade-long existence in the domestic textile industry and 45% yoy growth in revenues to INR496m in FY11; however, EBITDA margins declined to 6.1% from 8% due to the increased low-margin trading activities. Fitch notes that the company plans to focus on high-margin premium segment sales and garmenting business in future. Also, Maximum intends to undertake on-line marketing and make available all information pertaining to stocks delivery and execution of orders on line.

Negative rating action may result from a decline in revenues and EBITDA margins resulting in net leverage exceeding 6.25x on a sustained basis. Positive rating action may result from growth in revenues and EBITDA margins resulting in an improvement in net leverage to below 4.5x on a sustained basis

Established in 2002, Maximum manufactures textiles including synthetic fabrics.

Rating actions on Maximum are as follows:

- National Long Term Rating assigned at 'Fitch B+(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR115m fund-based working capital limit: assigned at 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR28.84m long-term loan: assigned at 'Fitch B+(ind)'