(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 - Fitch Rating has revised the Outlook on India's
Axiom Cordages Limited (Axiom) to Stable from Positive. Its
National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'.
Its Short-term facilities have also been upgraded. A full rating
breakdown is provided at the end of the commentary.
The Outlook revision follows a similar rating action on
Axiom's 85% owner - Responsive Industries Limited
(RIL; 'Fitch A(ind)'/Stable/'Fitch A1(ind)'). For more details
on RIL, please refer to the rating action commentary dated 19
December 2011 on www.fitchratings.com). Fitch continues to take
a consolidated view of both Axiom and RIL to reflect the strong
strategic linkages between the entities.
The ratings reflect Axiom's strong operating performance in
FY11 (year-end: March), with 48.4% yoy revenue growth to
INR5,232m and an EBITDA margin of 17.35% (15.5%). This is
attributed to the successful completion of its INR1,000m capex
for capacity expansion to 52,000 MTPA from 40,000 MTPA in FY11,
which was funded through internal accruals. The ratings also
reflect the relative stability of replacement demand for the
company's products, which partially offsets the inherent
cyclicality of the sector. Axiom's products are approved by
globally reputed quality certification agencies, which increase
its market access especially in developed countries.
The ratings also remain constrained by the price volatility
of raw materials (80% of costs) and Axiom's financial support to
its old customers in FY11 (against its historical advance
payment basis), especially to its overseas customers resulting
in higher working capital requirements.
The upgrade of the short-term rating reflects comfortable
liquidity provided by additional available working capital funds
and positive cash flow from operations in FY11.
Positive rating action may result from strong utilization of
new capacities coupled with stable profit margins resulting in a
consolidated net debt/EBITDA of less than 3x on a sustained
basis. Conversion of compulsorily convertible debentures at
Axiom and/or any material equity infusion may also result in
positive rating action. Negative rating action may result from
low utilization of new capacities and deterioration in
profitability resulting in consolidated net debt/EBITDA
exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis.
Axiom manufactures polyethylene, polypropylene, and
polyester ropes, which are primarily used in the shipping
industry. On a consolidated basis, revenue grew by 41% yoy to
INR7252.3m in H1FY12, with an EBITDA margin of 17% (H1FY11:
16%), EBITDA interest coverage of 27x (12.2x) and net
debt/annualised EBITDA of 2.24x (1.99x). On a standalone basis,
Axiom earned revenue of INR3,257.6m in H1FY12 (H1FY11:
INR2,172.7m), with an EBITDA margin of 18% (17%), EBITDA
interest coverage of 22.9x (7.8x) and net debt/annualised EBITDA
of 1.23x (2.37x).
Rating actions on Axiom are as follows:
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)';
Outlook revised to Stable from Positive
- INR121.3m long-term loans (reduced from INR161.61m):
affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'
- INR200m cash credit limit: affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'
- INR250m non-fund based facilities: upgraded to 'Fitch
A1(ind)' from 'Fitch A2(ind)'