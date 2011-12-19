(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 - Fitch Rating has revised the Outlook on India's Axiom Cordages Limited (Axiom) to Stable from Positive. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. Its Short-term facilities have also been upgraded. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of the commentary.

The Outlook revision follows a similar rating action on Axiom's 85% owner - Responsive Industries Limited (RIL; 'Fitch A(ind)'/Stable/'Fitch A1(ind)'). For more details on RIL, please refer to the rating action commentary dated 19 December 2011 on www.fitchratings.com). Fitch continues to take a consolidated view of both Axiom and RIL to reflect the strong strategic linkages between the entities.

The ratings reflect Axiom's strong operating performance in FY11 (year-end: March), with 48.4% yoy revenue growth to INR5,232m and an EBITDA margin of 17.35% (15.5%). This is attributed to the successful completion of its INR1,000m capex for capacity expansion to 52,000 MTPA from 40,000 MTPA in FY11, which was funded through internal accruals. The ratings also reflect the relative stability of replacement demand for the company's products, which partially offsets the inherent cyclicality of the sector. Axiom's products are approved by globally reputed quality certification agencies, which increase its market access especially in developed countries.

The ratings also remain constrained by the price volatility of raw materials (80% of costs) and Axiom's financial support to its old customers in FY11 (against its historical advance payment basis), especially to its overseas customers resulting in higher working capital requirements.

The upgrade of the short-term rating reflects comfortable liquidity provided by additional available working capital funds and positive cash flow from operations in FY11.

Positive rating action may result from strong utilization of new capacities coupled with stable profit margins resulting in a consolidated net debt/EBITDA of less than 3x on a sustained basis. Conversion of compulsorily convertible debentures at Axiom and/or any material equity infusion may also result in positive rating action. Negative rating action may result from low utilization of new capacities and deterioration in profitability resulting in consolidated net debt/EBITDA exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis.

Axiom manufactures polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyester ropes, which are primarily used in the shipping industry. On a consolidated basis, revenue grew by 41% yoy to INR7252.3m in H1FY12, with an EBITDA margin of 17% (H1FY11: 16%), EBITDA interest coverage of 27x (12.2x) and net debt/annualised EBITDA of 2.24x (1.99x). On a standalone basis, Axiom earned revenue of INR3,257.6m in H1FY12 (H1FY11: INR2,172.7m), with an EBITDA margin of 18% (17%), EBITDA interest coverage of 22.9x (7.8x) and net debt/annualised EBITDA of 1.23x (2.37x).

Rating actions on Axiom are as follows:

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

- INR121.3m long-term loans (reduced from INR161.61m): affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR200m cash credit limit: affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR250m non-fund based facilities: upgraded to 'Fitch A1(ind)' from 'Fitch A2(ind)'