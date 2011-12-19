Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings says following the agency's placement of Spain's 'AA-' rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) (see "Fitch Places Belgium, Spain, Slovenia, Italy, Ireland and Cyprus on Rating Watch Negative" dated 16 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com) Spanish corporates' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) are unaffected but highly rated utility bonds are affected.

With regards to Enagas, Endesa and Red Electrica Corporacion's Spanish utility bonds, the potential scope of the sovereign action may see Spain's ratings lowered below these corporate issuers' current unsecured debt ratings.

Fitch has articulated parameters for the corporates' rating action should eurozone sovereigns' ratings be adversely affected. Generally, both corporates' IDRs and senior unsecured debt ratings within the eurozone may exceed the local sovereign rating, subject to the 'AAA' eurozone country ceiling for all issuers.

However, the additional notch for higher recoveries, which Fitch applies to relevant utility's senior unsecured debt is not applied where a sovereign's rating falls below that of the utility's senior unsecured debt rating. Instead, the senior unsecured debt rating is aligned with the utility's IDR. Fitch believes that the traditionally higher rates of recovery for utility's senior debt are less predictable in a distressed sovereign environment than in the case of an idiosyncratic default of a single utility.

While this is more frequently an issue in emerging markets with much lower country ceilings, Fitch has already applied this approach in a eurozone context in the cases of EDP-Energias de Portugal ('BBB+'/'F2'/'BBB+' all on RWN) and Electricity Supply Board ('BBB+' Outlook Negative/'F2'/'BBB+') in Ireland. These entities' ratings are not affected by today's sovereign rating actions.

Should the sovereign ratings be lowered below Enagas, Endesa, and Red Electrica Corporacion's unsecured debt ratings, these issuers' senior unsecured debt ratings will be aligned with the issuer's IDR. Under Fitch's approach, the IDR may nonetheless remain several notches above the sovereign rating. For more details on corporate rating interaction with sovereign issuers, please see related research below: