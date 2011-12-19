Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings says following the agency's placement of Spain's 'AA-' rating on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN) (see "Fitch Places Belgium, Spain, Slovenia, Italy, Ireland and
Cyprus on Rating Watch Negative" dated 16 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com) Spanish
corporates' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) are unaffected but highly rated utility bonds are
affected.
With regards to Enagas, Endesa and Red Electrica Corporacion's
Spanish utility bonds, the potential scope of the sovereign action may see Spain's ratings
lowered below these corporate issuers' current unsecured debt ratings.
Fitch has articulated parameters for the corporates' rating action should
eurozone sovereigns' ratings be adversely affected. Generally, both corporates'
IDRs and senior unsecured debt ratings within the eurozone may exceed the local
sovereign rating, subject to the 'AAA' eurozone country ceiling for all issuers.
However, the additional notch for higher recoveries, which Fitch applies to
relevant utility's senior unsecured debt is not applied where a sovereign's
rating falls below that of the utility's senior unsecured debt rating. Instead,
the senior unsecured debt rating is aligned with the utility's IDR. Fitch
believes that the traditionally higher rates of recovery for utility's senior
debt are less predictable in a distressed sovereign environment than in the case
of an idiosyncratic default of a single utility.
While this is more frequently an issue in emerging markets with much lower
country ceilings, Fitch has already applied this approach in a eurozone context
in the cases of EDP-Energias de Portugal ('BBB+'/'F2'/'BBB+' all on RWN) and
Electricity Supply Board ('BBB+' Outlook Negative/'F2'/'BBB+') in Ireland. These
entities' ratings are not affected by today's sovereign rating actions.
Should the sovereign ratings be lowered below Enagas, Endesa, and Red Electrica
Corporacion's unsecured debt ratings, these issuers' senior unsecured debt
ratings will be aligned with the issuer's IDR. Under Fitch's approach, the IDR
may nonetheless remain several notches above the sovereign rating. For more
details on corporate rating interaction with sovereign issuers, please see
related research below: