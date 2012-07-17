BRIEF-Mastercard to launch B2B hub, take minority stake in AvidXchange
* Mastercard launches comprehensive digital payment solution for small and midsized businesses
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 17 -
Ratings -- KazInvestBank ------------------------------------------ 17-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Kazakhstan
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Jun-2009 B-/C B-/C
04-Dec-2006 B/B B/B
* announce its participation in establishment of izandla property