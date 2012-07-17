July 17 -
Overview
-- We consider that HSBC Bank Kazakhstan exhibits ample short-term
liquidity buffers that are in line with the group's conservative policies.
-- We are therefore raising our short-term rating on the bank to 'A-2'
from 'A-3'.
-- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BBB' long-term rating and
'kzAA+' national scale rating. The ratings factor in three notches of support
from the bank's U.K.-based owner, HSBC Bank PLC.
-- The stable outlook on HSBC Bank Kazakhstan reflects our view that the
bank will continue its focused growth without changing its risk appetite, and
our expectation that it will remain strategically important to its parent.
Rating Action
On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB'
long-term counterparty credit rating and 'kzAA+' national scale rating on HSBC
Bank Kazakhstan JSC. At the same time, we raised the short-term counterparty
credit rating to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The raising of the short-term rating reflects our view of the bank's ample
short-term liquidity, which largely covers redemptions, including interbank
loans, to be made in the next 12 months. The bank's liquidity is well managed,
in our view, and benefits from its group membership. Cash and cash equivalents
accounted for 44% of total assets on March 31, 2012, in line with the group's
conservative liquidity policies and above the level typically exhibited by
other Kazakh banks.
The 'BBB' long-term rating on the bank incorporates three notches of uplift
from its parent, U.K.-based HSBC Bank PLC. We consider HSBC Kazakhstan to be a
strategically important subsidiary of the HSBC group.
Our ratings on HSBC Bank Kazakhstan reflect its anchor of 'bb-', as well as
its "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "strong"
risk position, "above average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our
criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bb'.
Outlook
The stable outlook on HSBC Bank Kazakhstan reflects our view that the bank
will continue its focused growth without changing its risk appetite, and our
expectation that it will remain strategically important to its parent.
We could raise the long-term ratings on HSBC Bank Kazakhstan if we consider
that its financial profile has improved, for example, if the bank demonstrates
a forecast Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before
diversification above 10% through capital increases or higher profitability.
We could consider a positive rating action if new management is able to
further enhance its already well-established competitive position as the
reference bank for local blue-chips companies and mass affluent clientele,
which could lead us to revise our assessment of the bank's business position
to "strong".
We could lower the long-term ratings if the bank's strategic importance to the
group lessens, requiring a change in its group status. The ratings could come
under pressure from higher than expected growth or poor profitability, which
could result in our forecast RAC ratio falling to below 5%, or from a poorly
managed growth strategy and subsequent significant deterioration in asset
quality.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2
SACP bb
Anchor bb-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Strong (+1)
Funding Above average (0)
Liquidity Average (0)
Support +3
GRE Support 0
Group Support +3
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
