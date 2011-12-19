Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that its outlook
for Fitch-rated money market funds (MMFs) is stable for 2012,
reflecting conservative portfolio management, which leaves MMFs
reasonably well-positioned to manage ongoing credit, liquidity
and interest rate challenges in 2012.
The Stable Outlook for MMF ratings indicates a limited
likelihood of significant ratings changes over the next 12
months. Nevertheless, Fitch considers the MMF industry is facing
material challenges including volatile credit markets, eurozone
uncertainties, historically low interest rates, the lack of
asset supply and ongoing regulatory reforms.
Fitch's outlook incorporates its expectation that MMF
managers will continue to defensively manage their portfolios
and adjust eligible issuers as needed. However, Fitch notes that
the outlook for MMFs remains dependent on the credit conditions
of financial issuers globally, given the lack of issuance in the
non-financial sector.
In response to the eurozone crisis, US MMFs have reduced or
eliminated their exposure to European financial institutions
while also increasing available liquidity and holdings of US
Treasuries. Fitch expects this defensive credit stance to
continue in 2012.
Fitch expects European MMFs will maintain large short-term
primary liquidity in their portfolios against recession and
eurozone sovereign risks. To limit credit risks, European MMFs
are likely to stay focused on the most highly-rated financial
institutions, while seeking to increase high-quality
nonfinancial assets and secured investments such as repurchase
agreements or high-quality asset-backed commercial papers.
With potential regulatory reforms likely in 2012, especially
in the US, Fitch will consider the overall implications relative
to its MMF ratings criteria and investor expectations.
Fitch's full '2012 Outlook: Money Market Funds' is available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Money Market
Funds