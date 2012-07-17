(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Kazakhstan-based KazInvestBank's capital base has strengthened following a capital injection and we consider that the appointment of a new CEO reduces uncertainties about the bank's future strategy.

-- These factors alleviate the pressure on the bank's business and financial profiles.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on KazInvestBank to stable from negative and affirming our 'B-/C' long- and short-term ratings and the 'kzBB-' national scale rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that KazInvestBank's financial profile, notably its capital position and liquidity, should remain stable over the next two years.

Rating Action

On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Kazakhstan-based KazInvestBank to stable from negative. The 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings and 'kzBB-' Kazakhstan national scale rating were affirmed.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view that a capital increase by the shareholders has strengthened the bank's capital base, which should allow the bank to maintain its competitive position through lending expansion. Also, we consider the recent appointment of a new CEO to be a positive development because it removes uncertainties about the bank's strategic direction and paves the way for new business growth.

We assess KazInvestBank's capital and earnings as "moderate", based on our forecast of a risk-adjusted capital ratio before diversification adjustments of about 5.5%-6.5% over the next 12-18 months. Our projections incorporate a total $30 million capital increase, of which about $20 million was already provided in the beginning of 2012 and is currently being registered with the authorities. We understand that the remainder is supposed to be provided before year-end 2012, after required approvals from the authorities. In our opinion, this additional capital will support planned loan growth and strengthen the bank's financial profile by enhancing its loss-absorption capacity.