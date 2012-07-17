(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 17 -
Overview
-- Kazakhstan-based KazInvestBank's capital base has strengthened
following a capital injection and we consider that the appointment of a new
CEO reduces uncertainties about the bank's future strategy.
-- These factors alleviate the pressure on the bank's business and
financial profiles.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on KazInvestBank to stable from
negative and affirming our 'B-/C' long- and short-term ratings and the 'kzBB-'
national scale rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that KazInvestBank's financial
profile, notably its capital position and liquidity, should remain stable over
the next two years.
Rating Action
On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Kazakhstan-based KazInvestBank to stable from negative. The 'B-' long-term and
'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings and 'kzBB-' Kazakhstan national
scale rating were affirmed.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that a capital increase by the
shareholders has strengthened the bank's capital base, which should allow the
bank to maintain its competitive position through lending expansion. Also, we
consider the recent appointment of a new CEO to be a positive development
because it removes uncertainties about the bank's strategic direction and
paves the way for new business growth.
We assess KazInvestBank's capital and earnings as "moderate", based on our
forecast of a risk-adjusted capital ratio before diversification adjustments
of about 5.5%-6.5% over the next 12-18 months. Our projections incorporate a
total $30 million capital increase, of which about $20 million was already
provided in the beginning of 2012 and is currently being registered with the
authorities. We understand that the remainder is supposed to be provided
before year-end 2012, after required approvals from the authorities. In our
opinion, this additional capital will support planned loan growth and
strengthen the bank's financial profile by enhancing its loss-absorption
capacity.