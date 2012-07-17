(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Comboios de Portugal E.P.E -------------------- 13-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Negative/-- Country: Portugal
Primary SIC: Railroads,
line-haul
operating
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Jan-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
08-Aug-2011 B-/-- B-/--
31-Mar-2011 B+/-- B+/--
04-Mar-2011 BB/-- BB/--
03-Dec-2010 BBB/-- BBB/--
28-Apr-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
18-Mar-2009 A-/-- A-/--
Rationale
The 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating on Portuguese rail operator
Comboios de Portugal E.P.E (CP) factors in three notches of uplift from its
stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assesses at 'cc', in accordance with our criteria for government-related
entities (GREs). This reflects our opinion that there is a "very high"
likelihood that the Republic of Portugal (BB/Negative/B) would provide timely
and sufficient extraordinary support to CP in the event of financial distress.
This view is based on our assessment of CP's:
-- "Very important" role for the Portuguese government, given that CP is
virtually the only passenger rail transport provider in Portugal and the
predominant freight carrier; and
-- "Very strong" link with the Republic of Portugal, given CP's 100%
state ownership and its strong legal status as a public entity.
The state support from Portuguese government to CP depends on the multilateral
funding from the EU/IMF program. The government has so far made good progress
and had obtained disbursements according to schedule. As the Portuguese
economy weakens further, however, it is likely to be more difficult to satisfy
the conditions set out in the program. We believe the capacity and willingness
of the government to support CP could be undermined by potential deviations
from the program and delays in disbursement.
In accordance with our criteria "How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating,"
we consider the 'CC' category more appropriate where we see that a company is
at substantial risk of default generally within six months, and especially
when a default date can be determined. While we generally anticipate issuers
in the 'CC' category or, as in this instance, with an SACP of 'cc', to incur a
payment default fairly imminently, in some instances companies find resources
to continue operations for a longer period.
S&P base-case operating scenario
CP's bylaws require the government to compensate CP for below-cost tariffs.
However, this compensation has been insufficient in the past, leading to large
negative operating earnings and cash flows. Operating state subsidies to CP in
2011 amounted to EUR36.8 million, compared with personnel costs of about EUR108
million. We anticipate the company will continue to report a difference
between operating costs and state subsidies, although we forecast some
improvement in the near to medium term due to the cost-cutting measures being
implemented by CP as noted in 2011.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
We anticipate that CP will continue to be exposed to high refinancing risks
during 2012, due to its tight liquidity and lack of financial flexibility. We
see extraordinary government support for CP as vital for the operator to avoid
default.
Liquidity
We consider CP's liquidity to be "weak" under our criteria, which means that
its liquidity sources will be insufficient to cover uses in the next 12
months.
As of June 30, 2012, according to management, CP had significant funding needs
of EUR1.5 billion for the next 12 months (EUR1.3 billion of debt maturities and
about EUR200 million of negative free operating cash flow). On the same date, we
understand that CP's source of liquidity was its cash on hand of about EUR3.6
million and it has no available committed long-term credit lines. In our view,
CP may be unable to meet or refinance upcoming maturities in the absence of
extraordinary government support.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the EUR200 million nonguaranteed and unsecured notes is
'CCC+', in line with the corporate credit rating on CP. The recovery rating on
these notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery
prospects for these noteholders in the event of a default.
Our issue and recovery ratings on the EUR200 million nonguaranteed notes reflect
our view than in the event of default, the Portuguese government would reach a
negotiated settlement involving both guaranteed and nonguaranteed creditors.
However, we foresee higher recovery prospects for the guaranteed creditors. In
our view, the recovery prospects for the nonguaranteed noteholders are highly
dependent on the government's willingness and ability to provide compensation
to them. Furthermore, we believe that if multiple GREs were to default
together, this may have an additional impact on recoveries. In formulating our
view, we have taken into account the willingness of the Portuguese government
to negotiate with debtholders, and the fact that CP's infrastructure assets
would likely remain under government ownership due to the company's status as
a public entity (Entidade Publica Empresarial ). This status prevents
debtholders from having recourse to the company's assets. However, we
understand that a proportion of CP's rolling stock has been pledged to other
lenders.
In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. Our
hypothetical scenario assumes that a default would be likely to occur if the
Portuguese government were to withdraw support from CP under its current
capital structure. Under this scenario, we assess average recovery prospects
in the 30%-50% range for the nonguaranteed debt, assuming that EUR3.6 billion of
debt is outstanding at default (25% of guaranteed debt and 75% of
nonguaranteed debt). In our analysis, we do not distinguish between the
guaranteed and nonguaranteed debt. However, we believe that the guaranteed
noteholders may achieve higher recoveries than the nonguaranteed noteholders
by virtue of their direct claim on the sovereign.
Factors that could affect our view of recovery prospects include any changes
in the nature or form of government support to CP, as well the nature and
timing of any default by other GREs. Absent support from the sovereign, the
recovery prospects could be materially lower than those indicated by our
current recovery rating.
Outlook
The negative outlook on CP reflects that on the Republic of Portugal. It takes
into account potential deviations from the EU/IMF economic reform program
targets that could result in delayed disbursement of multilateral loans to the
government. Such deviations are likely to undermine the level of state support
to CP. Should these deviations occur, we could lower the sovereign credit
ratings to reflect the reduced capacity of support. We could also revise our
view of the government's likelihood of supporting CP as it may adjust its
priories. This would then lead to a downgrade of CP.
Conversely, we could revise the outlook on CP to stable if the sovereign
credit ratings stabilize and if we see a longer-term solution to the company's
"weak" liquidity and ongoing refinancing needs.