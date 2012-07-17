(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 17 -
Summary analysis -- Aguila 3 S.A. --------------------------------- 17-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Transportation
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 008635
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Mar-2011 B/-- B/--
17-Jan-2011 --/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Luxembourg-based airport services provider Aguila 3 S.A.
(Swissport; the owner of Swissport International Ltd., the reporting entity of
the group, and the issuer of the senior secured bonds) reflect Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the group's financial profile as
"highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "fair."
Swissport's financial risk profile is, in our view, constrained by its high
debt, which increased after private equity firm PAI Partners acquired it in
2011, and contribute to its weak credit metrics. We forecast that total
adjusted debt will increase to approximately Swiss franc (CHF) 1,350 million
following the proposed $130 million additional senior secured note issuance,
which will partly finance the acquisition of the Spanish and Belgian
businesses of European ground handling company Flightcare. These factors are
partly offset by Swissport's improving profitability and cash flow generation,
which remained resilient compared with airline operators during the recent
downturn. Standard and Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) improved to
CHF173 million for full-year 2011, with an FFO-to-debt ratio stronger than we had anticipated at
14.0%.