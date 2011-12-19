(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the Rating Outlook for Japanese securities companies is Stable, based on their adequate capitalisation, current risk-averse financial management, and restructuring efforts.

Japan's economy should resume recovery next year after the natural disaster in March 2011 halted the improving trend seen since late 2009. However, the recovery may not be strong enough to materially increase the profit of the securities firms, in particular their capital market business. As profitability at their overseas operations may fall further given rising global risks, the domestic retail business will remain a profit driver.

Regulatory capital at Nomura Holdings Inc (Nomura; 'BBB'/Stable) and Daiwa Securities Group Inc (Daiwa; 'BBB+'/Stable) is adequate in terms of quality and quantity to withstand market challenges. On the other hand, overhead costs have been a burden both groups are streamlining their business lines. Given limited revenue opportunities, focus on cost reduction in their core business in Japan and Asia should improve profitability and enhance resilience against downside risks.

Fitch also rates Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. ('BBB+'/Stable), and Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Ltd. ('BBB+'/Stable).

