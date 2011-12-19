Dec 19 -

-- Following a failure in service provision at Walsgrave hospital by the hard facilities management contractor, Skanska Facilities Services (SFS), Vinci Facilities (VF) has assumed SFS' role from Dec. 1, 2011.

-- We understand that while the services provided by VF are exactly the same as those provided by SFS, VF's annual fee is lower. This saving flows largely to U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle The Coventry & Rugby Hospital Co. PLC (CRH).

-- We are therefore affirming our long-term 'BB+' issue rating on the bonds issued by CRH, and removing it from CreditWatch negative.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view of the stabilization of operations following the appointment of VF and the continuation of strong working relationships between all parties to the project.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'BB+' long-term issue rating on the GBP407.2 million senior secured bonds due 2040 issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle The Coventry & Rugby Hospital Co. PLC (CRH). At the same time, we removed the issue rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on Aug. 24, 2011. The outlook is stable.

The bonds retain an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and principal provided by monoline insurer MBIA U.K. Insurance Ltd. (MBIA U.K.; B/Negative/--). Under Standard & Poor's criteria, a rating on monoline-insured debt reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). In this case, the rating on the bonds reflects the SPUR, as it is higher than the current rating on MBIA U.K.

The affirmation follows CRH's appointment of Vinci Facilities (VF) as the new hard facilities management (FM) services provider to the hospital facilities in Walsgrave, in the West Midlands, from Dec. 1, 2011.

VF's appointment follows a review of the position of Skanska Facilities Services (SFS), the previous hard FM services provider, by CRH and University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire National Health Service Trust (UHCWT). This review was prompted by a significant service failure involving a pathology lab that failed its annual verification test early this year. SFS did not immediately inform either CRH or UHCWT about this failure.

We understand that while the services provided by VF are exactly the same as those provided by SFS, VF's annual fee is lower. In addition, from 2026, the annual fee will be escalated at the rate of the retail prices index (RPI), rather than RPI plus 1% as is the case until 2026, and as was the case with SFS' fee throughout the concession. These savings will flow largely to CRH over the remaining life of the concession. We have not yet received an updated financial model from CRH incorporating these changes. However, we have attempted to replicate the effect of the savings by incorporating our own adjustments into the last model update from June 2011 to reflect our understanding of the new agreement. Although the savings are cumulatively meaningful, we do not anticipate that overall, they will have a significant bearing on the project's forecast annual debt service coverage ratios.

Under a private finance initiative, CRH used the bond proceeds to design, build, equip, and maintain hospital facilities at Walsgrave under a 40.2-year concession agreement with UHCWT and Coventry Teaching Primary Care Trust. The latter's obligation has since been transferred to the Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trust.

We could lower the rating if the relationships between the project's participants deteriorate materially; if service failure points rise significantly; or if warning notices are issued. Downward pressure could also arise if the project's financial profile comes under pressure from an escalation in costs or reduced income, such as materially lower interest income than presently forecast.

We could take a positive rating action if the project's financial profile improves materially, such as through the realization of significant reductions in costs or expenditures that do not have a substantially negative bearing on service provision or on the condition of the estate.

