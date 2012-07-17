(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 17 -
Overview
-- We have lowered our economic risk score, a component of our Banking
Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA), on Tunisia to '8' from '7',
following the lowering of the sovereign credit ratings to 'BB/B'.
-- The revision of the economic risk score has had an impact on our
assessment of the bank's capitalization.
-- We are therefore revising the stand-alone credit profile on Banque
Tuniso-Koweitienne to 'b' from 'b+'.
-- However, we are affirming the 'BB' long-term rating on Banque
Tuniso-Koweitienne, reflecting our view of the capacity and willingness of its
parent, French bank BPCE (A/Stable/A-1), to provide group support.
-- The stable outlook reflects that on Tunisia and our view that the
bank's business and financial profiles are likely to remain relatively
unchanged over the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB'
long-tem counterparty credit rating on Banque Tuniso-Koweitienne (BTK). The
outlook remains stable.
Rationale
We have revised downward our assessment of BTK's capital and earnings to
"adequate" from "strong", as our criteria define these terms, given the weaker
economic environment in the Republic of Tunisia (BB/Stable/B). This has
triggered a change in the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'b' from
'b+'. We have affirmed the ratings on the bank, however, reflecting our view
of the capacity and willingness of its parent, French bank BPCE
(A/Stable/A-1), to provide group support.
Following the downgrade of the sovereign credit ratings on Tunisia on May 23,
2012, we lowered our economic risk score on Tunisia to '8' from '7'. Our
revised assessment of economic risk, one of two components of our BICRA, has
led us to revise our assessment of BTK's capital and earnings to "adequate"
from "strong". We assess BTK's capital adequacy under our risk-adjusted
capital (RAC) framework. We estimate that the bank's RAC ratio before
adjustments will reduce to about 7% over the next 12-18 months. We expect the
bank's low profitability will continue to constrain its internal capital
generation.
The ratings on BTK factor in the bank's 'bb-' anchor, and our view of its
"moderate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define
these terms.
The ratings reflect the bank's 'b' SACP and incorporate uplift for group
support. As we consider BTK to be a "strategically important" subsidiary of
BPCE, we derive the issuer credit rating on BTK by adding three notches of
uplift to its SACP. Under our criteria, we also cap the ratings at a level
that is equal to the long-term rating on Tunisia. Consequently, the ratings on
BTK remain at the same level as the ratings on Tunisia.
Outlook
The stable outlook on BTK reflects that on the sovereign and our view that the
specific factors that drive the bank's business and financial profiles will
remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months. In particular, we believe
that the bank's RAC ratio before adjustments will remain above 7.0% in the
next 12-18 months.
We could raise the ratings on BTK if we see a significant increase in
capitalization or a material improvement in the bank's risk profile. Any
positive rating action would only occur, however, if we also took positive
rating action on the sovereign ratings.
We could lower the ratings if the bank's asset quality were to deteriorate
significantly more than anticipated, owing to a more prolonged recession than
we currently expect. We could also lower the ratings if we observe reduced
commitment from the French parent to support BTK, particularly if this
resulted in a change in the group status and therefore led us to lower the
notches of uplift that we currently factor into the ICR on BTK.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB/Stable/--
SACP b
Anchor bb-
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0)
Support +3
GRE Support 0
Group Support +3
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banks: Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- BICRA On Tunisia Maintained At Group '8', June 28, 2012
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Banque Tuniso-Koweitienne
Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Stable/--
Certificate Of Deposit BB