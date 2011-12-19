(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Within the context of our newly assigned ratings on Cars Alliance Auto Loans FCT's series 2011-1 notes, we have reviewed our ratings on the existing series 2010-1 rated notes (classes A1-2010-1 and B 2010-1) and the rated short-term notes (classes R and S).

-- As a result of our review of this amended master-trust-like structure, we have affirmed our ratings on all classes of existing notes (the series 2010-1 and short-term notes).

-- We have subsequently withdrawn our rating on the short-term class S notes, at the issuer's request.

-- The German branch of RCI Banque originated the auto loan receivables that back this ABS transaction.

Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany FCT closed in October 2007, and was restructured and issued the 2010-1 series in July 2010. The German branch of RCI Banque is the originator of the auto loan receivables that back this asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction.

The revolving period of the existing series 2010-1 notes ended in October 2011. To compensate for the subsequent amortization, continue to purchase assets, and refinance part of the outstanding short-term notes, the structure has issued the new series 2011-1.

Today's rating actions follow our review of the transaction within the context of our ratings on this new series 2011-1.

Our analysis indicates that the amendments to the structure, as well as the issuance of the new series 2011-1, are compatible with our current ratings on all of the rated notes in series 2010 and the short-term notes.

