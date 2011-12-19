(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Within the context of our newly assigned ratings on Cars
Alliance Auto Loans FCT's series 2011-1 notes, we have reviewed
our ratings on the existing series 2010-1 rated notes (classes
A1-2010-1 and B 2010-1) and the rated short-term notes (classes
R and S).
-- As a result of our review of this amended
master-trust-like structure, we have affirmed our ratings on all
classes of existing notes (the series 2010-1 and short-term
notes).
-- We have subsequently withdrawn our rating on the
short-term class S notes, at the issuer's request.
-- The German branch of RCI Banque originated the auto loan
receivables that back this ABS transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit
ratings on all classes of notes in Cars Alliance Auto Loans
Germany FCT's series 2010-1 and the short-term notes. We have
subsequently withdrawn our rating on the class S notes, at the
issuer's request (see list below).
Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany FCT closed in October 2007,
and was restructured and issued the 2010-1 series in July 2010.
The German branch of RCI Banque is the originator of the auto
loan receivables that back this asset-backed securities (ABS)
transaction.
The revolving period of the existing series 2010-1 notes
ended in October 2011. To compensate for the subsequent
amortization, continue to purchase assets, and refinance part of
the outstanding short-term notes, the structure has issued the
new series 2011-1.
Today's rating actions follow our review of the transaction
within the context of our ratings on this new series 2011-1.
Our analysis indicates that the amendments to the structure,
as well as the issuance of the new series 2011-1, are compatible
with our current ratings on all of the rated notes in series
2010 and the short-term notes.
We have subsequently withdrawn our rating on the class S
notes, at the issuer's request.
