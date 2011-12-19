(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned ratings to Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany's class
A1-2011-1 and class B 2011-1 notes.
-- Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany is an existing structure, similar to
a master trust, established in 2007.
-- The originator is the German branch of RCI Banque, the captive finance
company of the French car manufacturer Renault.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Cars Alliance Auto
Loans Germany FCT's class A1-2011-1 and B 2011-1 euro-denominated asset-backed floating-rate
series 2011-1. At the same time, the issuer issued an unrated tranche of class C 2011-1 notes
(see list below).
Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany is an existing structure, similar to a master
trust, established in 2007 as an FCC (Fonds Commun de Creances) and converted
into an FCT (Fonds Commun de Titrisation) in July 2010. As of this issuance,
three series of notes co-exist within the structure: two series of medium-term
notes (the previously issued series 2010-1 and the new series 2011-1--each
comprising class A1, B, and C notes), as well as existing short-term notes
(classes R, S, and T) issued on a monthly basis.
The originator is the German branch of RCI Banque, the captive finance company
of the French car manufacturer Renault. It provides an array of financial
services to the internal and external clients of the Renault group. This
transaction contributes to the refinancing of the portfolio of auto loan
receivables originated by RCI Banque Germany.
Following the issuance of the new series 2011-1 and amendments to the existing
structure, we have:
-- Affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the existing senior notes (classes
A1-2010-1 and R);
-- Affirmed our 'A (sf)' ratings on the existing mezzanine notes (classes
B 2010-1 and S); and then
-- Withdrawn the rating on the class S notes, at the issuer's request.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available here