OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany's class A1-2011-1 and class B 2011-1 notes.

-- Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany is an existing structure, similar to a master trust, established in 2007.

-- The originator is the German branch of RCI Banque, the captive finance company of the French car manufacturer Renault.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany FCT's class A1-2011-1 and B 2011-1 euro-denominated asset-backed floating-rate series 2011-1. At the same time, the issuer issued an unrated tranche of class C 2011-1 notes (see list below).

Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany is an existing structure, similar to a master trust, established in 2007 as an FCC (Fonds Commun de Creances) and converted into an FCT (Fonds Commun de Titrisation) in July 2010. As of this issuance, three series of notes co-exist within the structure: two series of medium-term notes (the previously issued series 2010-1 and the new series 2011-1--each comprising class A1, B, and C notes), as well as existing short-term notes (classes R, S, and T) issued on a monthly basis.

The originator is the German branch of RCI Banque, the captive finance company of the French car manufacturer Renault. It provides an array of financial services to the internal and external clients of the Renault group. This transaction contributes to the refinancing of the portfolio of auto loan receivables originated by RCI Banque Germany.

Following the issuance of the new series 2011-1 and amendments to the existing structure, we have:

-- Affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the existing senior notes (classes A1-2010-1 and R);

-- Affirmed our 'A (sf)' ratings on the existing mezzanine notes (classes B 2010-1 and S); and then

-- Withdrawn the rating on the class S notes, at the issuer's request.

